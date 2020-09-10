10 tech news to get you started (09/10)

Good Morning! We have separated the main news from the world of Science and Technology for you to know everything that happened last Wednesday (09). To check each news item in full, just click on the links below.

1. Find out which Xiaomi phones will receive Android 11 first. The new version of Google’s operating system will also be available on other models of the Chinese brand soon.

2. Nintendo ‘Switch 2’ would have games in 4K. Manufacturer increased console output by 20%, but is also eyeing a possible new generation.

3. Confirmed: Xbox Series X arrives on November 10 for $ 499. The console’s pre-order starts in September.

4.Windows 10: update fixes bug that defragmented SSD at each boot. Failure to drive optimization tool could damage and impair disk life.

5. Zuckerberg criticizes Apple’s App Store and praises Android. Facebook CEO pinned App Store policies and celebrated current disputes involving the giants.

6. China responds to USA with its own global security initiative. Trump government launched the “Clean Network Initiative”, which aims to block China from much of the Western Internet.

7. Samsung and LG no longer want to supply screens and chips to Huawei. South Korean manufacturers are said to have suspended partnership as a result of sanctions imposed by the U.S. government.

8. The Walking Dead will end in season 11; spin-off on the way! AMC’s zombie series will win a spin-off with Carol and Daryl, from the main cast of The Walking Dead, after ending in the 11th season.

9. Watch the trailer for the third season of Star Trek: Discovery. Series has radical change after previous events and will introduce new characters.

10. Android receives native caller ID on your dialer. Google announced a new feature that promises to identify the source of the calls and prevent scams.



