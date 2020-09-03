10 tech news to get you started (09/09)

Good Morning! We separated the main news from the world of Science and Technology for you to know everything that happened last Wednesday (02). To check each news item in full, just click on the links below.

1. Amazon Prime Video now aggregates ‘channels’ from other streams in Brazil. New features include content from StarzPlay, MGM and Paramount +.

2. R $ 200 note goes into circulation in Brazil. A new banknote was launched by the Central Bank (BC) during a ceremony held on Wednesday (2).

3. Roku Express arrives in Brazil for R $ 349.90. Roku’s streaming device offers programming on 5,000 channels, including Netflix, Globoplay, HBO GO, Prime Video and Apple TV +.

4. Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra arrive in Brazil for up to R $ 7,999. This Wednesday (2), Samsung announced the arrival of its new Galaxy line products to Brazil.

5. ‘Electric motorcycle car’; versatile as a motorcycle, safe as a car. German Canyon intends to launch an electric vehicle in the form of a ‘capsule with wheels’.

6. Meet the maned wolf, animal that prints the 200 reais bill. This animal is considered the largest canid in South America and is currently threatened with extinction due to the destruction of the Cerrado.

7. TigerLake: 11th generation of Intel chips wants to revolutionize notebooks. The company also revealed a new logo and created a commercial name for the Athena Project.

8. Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Watch 3 are launched in Brazil. Samsung’s active noise canceling headset and smart watch are made official in the country.

9. Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7 + are launched in Brazil for up to R $ 8,999. Samsung premium tablets are made official in the country and sales start on September 18.

10. Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass have price adjustments. Both services had price adjustments in Brazil and are now more expensive.



