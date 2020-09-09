10 tech news to get you started (09/09)

Good Morning! We separated the main news from the world of Science and Technology for you to know everything that happened last Tuesday (08). To check each news item in full, just click on the links below.

1. 6 preventions to the new coronavirus that are useless. Scientists dismiss some previous recommendations, as they are considered exaggerations today.

2. Oi accepts a billion dollar offer from Claro, Tim and Vivo. Oi accepted the offer of R $ 16.5 billion for its mobile unit made by a consortium formed by the operators.

3. iPhone 12: Apple confirms September 15th event. The virtual event will take place on September 15th at 2pm (Brasília time).

4. Guiabanço anticipates benefits from PIX and Open Banking. With that, instant and free transfers can be made 24 hours a day and seven days a week in the application.

5. Movements to boycott Mulan return after Disney + debut. Film was released on the streaming platform on September 4.

6. Covid-19 pandemic will not be the last, warns WHO director. The organization’s director-general stressed the importance of public health systems in combating future pandemics.

7. Questions and answers for you to understand LGPD quickly. Federal law takes effect to make your data more secure online.

8. Microsoft confirms the price of the Xbox Series S for $ 299. Cheaper version of the Xbox Series X is expected to run the same games, but with lower resolution and image quality.

9. Google launches Android 11 with interface changes and many new features. The new version of the operating system introduces more privacy options, better connection and notification management and more.

10. WhatsApp: learn more about the bug that crashes the application. Popular in Brazil, the ‘TravaZap’ happens when the user receives a malicious code in the app.



