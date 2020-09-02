10 tech news to get you started (02/09)

Good Morning! We have separated the main news from the world of Science and Technology for you to know everything that happened last Tuesday (1). To check each news item in full, just click on the links below.

1. Emergency Aid is extended; there will be another 4 installments of $ 300. The program was launched in April to mitigate the impact of the economic crisis caused by the pandemic of the covid-19.

2. Nvidia reveals RTX 3070, RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 cards. Check the dates, prices and specifications of each GPU!

3. An airplane-sized asteroid passed ‘close’ to Earth today (1st). Point closest to its trajectory was reached shortly after 1 pm on Tuesday.

4. Brazilian Black Friday will take place this Thursday (03). The event supported by the federal government promises to give a ‘push’ to the economy, which suffers serious effects from the crisis generated by the pandemic.

5. Electric car explodes while battery charged in China [VIDEO]. Firefighters were already trying to cool the vehicle before the explosion.

6. Galaxy Z Fold 2 is officially released for $ 2,000. One of the novelties is the increase of the external screen, which went from 4.6 inches on the Galaxy Fold to 6.2 inches.

7. iPhone 12 Pro: supposedly rear shows three cameras and LiDAR. Apple is expected to launch a new phone line between September and October.

8. Globoplay receives a new plan with live pay TV channels. $ 49.90 package includes a grid that includes Multishow, GloboNews and Sportv.

9. Google engineer finds bug in the Windows taskbar 10. Failure causes system slowdown for those who right-click location icons; complaint is being analyzed by the company.

10. Pokémon GO crashes old Android and iOS phones. Find out if your device is on the list.



