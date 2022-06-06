10 Studio Ghibli films with the best English dubbing

Animation studio Ghibli has an uncanny ability to give unconventional storytelling a universal appeal. The indecently long scenarios feature brave main characters, fantastic worlds and bittersweet denouements. While some purists say dubbing can be distracting, especially if the dubbed script doesn’t match the lips of the animation, there are fans who think dubbing is useful to watch.

In an interview with The Guardian, Hayao Miyazaki said that he prefers that viewers watch his films in their own language so that they can focus on the images. Although fans agree that all Ghibli dubs are decent. However, the following goes beyond translation: they transport the audience to another reality.

Castle in the Sky

Miyazaki’s steampunk action adventure features robots, pirates and the ruins of an ancient civilization floating in the sky. It follows a standard that the director uses many times in his work: two modest main characters surrounded by bizarre but emotionally complex secondary characters whose desires motivate the plot.

The dialogue has a natural course, and the adaptation remains decently true to the original without any harsh syntax. The Sita performed by Anna Paquin is good, but James Van Der Beek, who was over 20 years old at the time, was too old to play a minor Paz. Mark Hamill and Cloris Leachman shine respectively as the cunning and menacing Colonel Mask and the aggressive, domineering and maternal Captain Dola.

Pom Poko

This fantastic adventure story about Japanese raccoon dogs changing shape, whose territory is invaded by greedy people, is one of the best stories of Isao Takahata. It’s harsher and funnier than anything in Miyazaki’s portfolio, and it’s as much a call to protect the environment as “Princess Mononoke.”

Although the words don’t match as accurately as in some of the other dubs on this list, the voiceover more than makes up for it. Although there are several familiar names in the cast (J. K. Simmons, Jonathan Taylor Thomas, Clancy Brown), this dubbing did not rely on the power of Hollywood stars, instead it involved many professional voice actors who make bright characters popular.

The wind is rising

The only fantasy elements in Miyazaki’s penultimate film about the man who invented the Zero plane are in several dream episodes that give sharpness to the narrative. This slow exploration of the characters will not serve as the best introduction of a new viewer to Ghibli, but each frame is visually luxurious.

The cast, led by Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Emily Blunt, is wonderfully crafted and sincere. The adaptation by Jim Hubbert and Rieko Izutsu-Vahirasarna matches the naturalistic tone. Switching between the English and Japanese versions on HBO Max (it’s extremely simple) shows that the translation is almost verbatim; it benefits from the fact that the characters’ mouths are often blocked.

Carried Away by Ghosts

The Oscar-winning masterpiece, which introduced many Western viewers to anime, continues to remain in the top lists of one of the best animated films of all time. “Gone with the Ghosts” blurs the line between content for children and adults, but, unlike Disney, does not cause nostalgic feelings.

The English version was written by Cindy Davis and Donald H. Hewitt, longtime Ghibli collaborators who adapted seven of the company’s films. The translation is fine; sometimes it relies on literary cliches, but never detracts from the viewing experience. Suzanne Plechette is as great as the evil Yubaba, who values her gold more than her child and her twin sister, sweet Zeniba.

Kiki Delivery Service

This is a fun uncomplicated story of growing up a hardworking little witch who adapts to life in a big city, finds her tribe and discovers herself. The young Kirsten Dunst is charming in the role of Kiki, the main character, who is cuter than many of the main characters of Ghibli, but no less formidable.

Dubbing suffers when the combination of voice acting and writing changes too much, for example, the softening of San in “Princess Mononoke”. This first collaboration between Ghibli and Disney, who created most of the English dubs, was criticized for making several changes; the most unpleasant thing was that Kiki regained the ability to understand her friend Jiji. When Disney re-released the film in 2010, it was changed to match the original version, in which Kiki grows up without talking to her cat.

The Grave of fireflies

Takahata’s wartime tragedy film is one of the most misunderstood Ghibli films. The film does not condemn the war, but the apathy shown by the Japanese towards their own. He celebrates the resilience of children in terrible circumstances.

The tone of “The Grave of the Fireflies” is subtle and restrained, and the script is brief, even bordering on conciseness, with very few words added.