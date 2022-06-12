10 “Star Wars” characters who have appeared in other films of the Show

This is a great time for a Star Wars fan who enjoys the many TV shows like Obi-Wan Kenobi, Mandalorian and Ahsoka that come out every year, not to mention all the movies and games that will be coming out soon. But in addition to all this, from time to time a little “Star Wars” manages to get into other places.

This is not surprising, since “Star Wars” is perhaps the most iconic and beloved franchise of all time. Hundreds of films and TV series wittily refer to the series, and sometimes real “Star Wars” characters even appear in them.

Chewbacca and Harrison Ford on the Jimmy Kimmel Show

Ttlk’s late night shows are a fun place where existing characters can appear. For example, Daniel Craig played James Bond in the episode The 2015 Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and celebrities like Arnold Schwarzenegger reprised many of their roles with James Corden.

One of the great “Star Wars” stories is about the moments that happened during Harrison Ford’s 2013 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Ford was upset by the endless stream of questions about “Star Wars” from the audience when Chewbacca suddenly appeared. Ford called Chewie a son of a bitch and hinted that Chewie was having an affair with his wife. Two years later, they returned to Jimmy Kimmel Live, where they reconciled.

R2-D2 in “Close contacts of the third kind”

R2-D2 has appeared in many third-party films, and this is not surprising, since the astromech droid is one of the most beloved and iconic characters in the franchise. R2 and his buddy C-3PO were the first characters on screen, and Princess Leia entrusted R2 with the Death Star plans and a top-secret mission to find Obi-Wan Kenobi. Steven Spielberg’s “Close Encounters of the Third Degree” was released in the same year as “Star Wars” and became the first film to mention these films.

During the climax, R2 can be seen on the underside of the massive spaceship as he flies alongside Ronnie. Another connection with Star Wars is that Spielberg and Lucas exchanged 2.5% of the films with each other before they were released. According to getblockbuster, Spielberg earned $ 40 million on the deal. Further cameos in Star Wars appeared in E.T. where the alien recognizes Yoda’s costume, suggesting that I.T. is from the Star Wars galaxy. This theory is supported by the presence of E.T. creatures in the Senate of the Republic.

R2-D2 and C-3PO in “In Search of the Lost Ark”

Another major Lucasfilm franchise is, of course, Indiana Jones, which also stars Han Solo, actor Harrison Ford, so it’s not surprising that the films are full of references to Star Wars. In the Well of Souls there are hieroglyphs R2-D2 and C-3PO, where Indy finds the Ark of the Covenant, and some fans believe that this suggests a shared universe.

But this is not the end of the references to “Star Wars” in Indie films. Jock’s plane is designated OB-CPO, a play about Obi-Wan and C-3PO, and the Shanghai nightclub shown at the beginning of “Temple of Doom” is called Club Obi-Wan. And, of course, Indy is named after George Lucas’ dog Indiana, who was also a source of inspiration for Chewbacca. Let’s hope that a few more references will appear in “Indiana Jones 5”.

Han, Lando, Chewie and C-3PO in The LEGO Movie

As in “First Player Get Ready”, LEGO movies are filled with characters and references to different movies. And since Star Wars was the first series of films turned into LEGO and LEGO video games, the two brands have long had a special relationship. The 2014 Lego movie features a wide range of cameos, including Batman, Gandalf and Dumbledore.

But “Star Wars” has a special and fun part of the movie, when the “Millennium Falcon” suddenly appears while the main characters are building a spaceship. Han Solo and Chewbacca were seen on board, as well as C-3PO and Lando Calrissian, voiced by Anthony Daniels and Billy Dee Williams, respectively. Batman then steals the hyperdrive from the Falcon, causing the ship to be eaten by the space slug Empire Strikes Back.

R2-D2 in Star Trek

There has been a long-running rivalry between the two most popular sci-fi films of all time, Star Wars and Star Trek. But in recent years, ties between the two franchises have begun to develop. In particular, the fact that J.J. Abrams made two films in each series.

During the destruction of the Volcano in “Star Trek” in 2009, you can see everyone’s favorite astrodroid among the wreckage. The droid also appeared in Star Trek: Retribution as a chip in space.

Luke Skywalker in The Muppet Show

A few months before the debut of the movie “The Empire Strikes Back” in 1980, Mark Hamill was invited as a guest in an episode of the Muppet Show dedicated to “Star Wars”. Peter Mayhew and Anthony Daniels also appear as Chewbacca and C-3PO, and R2-D2 also appears as “Himself”.