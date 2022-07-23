10 short animated series worth watching on a long weekend

The long-awaited new season of “Harley Quinn” is due to be released on July 28, and fans around the world are reviewing the first two seasons of the popular animated series. No matter how great a superhero show is, fans of fantastic animation have a variety of genres to choose from when they are looking for something to do.

Most animated shows tend to last 20 to 30 minutes per episode, making them an ideal series to watch over a long weekend. During this time, you can go through as many as two or three seasons, which means that in this case you can go through all these shows.

Sonic the Hedgehog (1993-1994)

Broadcast on Paramount+

These days, everyone seems to like Sonic the Hedgehog live-action movies for being a fun adventure. Although there is no denying their charm, this is far from the first adaptation of the popular Sega video game character that appeared in the early 90s.

Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog was interesting, but the 1993 sequel was even better. Due to the fact that the main characters of the 90s, Jalil White and Taj Mowry, voice the main character in combination with a carefree character, long-time fans have many reasons to enjoy this along with the films.

Drawn Together (2004-2007)

Broadcast on Paramount+

Comedy Central is behind several memorable animated adult shows, the most famous of which is South Park. However, one of them that flew by unnoticed during its screening was Drawn Together, which was about as obscene as it was on cable TV.

The show had some strong performances, including from the consistently reliable voice-over icon Tara Strong. The show was interesting because it is a sitcom, which takes place in the conditions of a reality show, and all this is done in a rare animated format. This combination has made it unique and something that people should check out.

Star Wars: The Bad Party (2021 — present)

Broadcast on Disney+

Since Disney acquired the rights to the Star Wars franchise, the results have been mixed. Longtime and devoted fans disagree with most live action movies, but most viewers agree that the animation side of things is consistently strong.

While “Clone Wars” and “Rebels” would be difficult to finish in a few days, “Bad Batch” is perfect. The spin-off tells about a group of “defective” clones, and the first season was met with approval. He has demonstrated intriguing characters, has connections to a larger universe, and fans are already building theories about the second season.

Reboot (1994-2001)

Broadcast on Roku, Tubi and Freevee channel

It seems that ReBoot is not given due importance to how innovative it was at the time of release. Despite the fact that ReBoot debuted in 1994, it was an entirely CGI series, which was incredibly rare for that era and helped set the tone for the future of animation.

As is often the case with new uses of technology, this is not very good by today’s standards, but it is still important. The premise of the show follows a group that works to protect a computer’s mainframe from viruses. The cult favorite prompted a rethink of the version on Netflix in 2018.

Tick (1994-1997)

Stream on Hulu

Long before the superhero genre became the most important phenomenon in pop culture, The Tick had a solid fan base, despite not being owned by Marvel or DC Comics. Applying a comedic approach to these adventures, the show focused on the adventures of a hero named Tick, fighting crime.

Although the show only lasted a few seasons, it was syndicated by several networks over the years because it gained an impressive cult following. If you like it, you can also check out the live-action versions released in 2001 and 2018.

Hit-Monkey (2021-present)

Stream on Hulu

The popularity of Marvel comics has increased to such an extent that even the most obscure characters are filmed on both the big and small screen. This includes the new Hulu series, Hit-Monkey, which tells the story of a Japanese macaque who goes in search of revenge after being offended.

This sounds strange in itself, and becomes even more strange when you consider that the monkey is being mentored by the ghost of the killer. Despite the setup, Hit-Monkey was met with critical acclaim and features excellent voice acting from Ally Makai, Olivia Munn, George Takei and Jason Sudeikis.

Freakazoid! (1995-1997)

stream on tubi

While most people remember the cartoons of the 90s that were broadcast on Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network and Disney Channel, the WB Network had some of the best. The likes of Animaniacs and Pinky and the Brain were the most iconic, allowing Freakazoid! undeservedly forgotten.

The show was based on the absurd humor and exploits of a teenage superhero. The reruns that eventually aired on Cartoon Network helped it win over a legion of devoted fans, and in just 24 short episodes, it’s worth watching for two or so days.