Do you know series stars who married their castmates? This is more common than you think! After all, serial recordings can happen over the years. Therefore, it is natural that some of these celebrities fall in love and the romance results in marriage.

Shall we discover some of these couples?

Check out 10 series stars who married their castmates:

1. Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer

The actors met on the set of True Blood in 2007 and fell in love immediately. In 2014, they announced the wedding and are still one of Hollywood’s favorite couples to this day! A curiosity is that they were hardly cast as Bill and Sookie, so they might not have met!

2. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

Although they did not get married during the recording of That ’70s Show, we could not fail to quote the novel by Kunis and Kutcher. While the series was on the air, they were boyfriends only on television. However, in 2012 they met after a period of separation and announced the wedding. Today, they have two children together.

3. Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser

Known for their roles in the Mad Men series, Bledel and Kartheiser shared chemistry not only in the series, but also in real life. Today, they have a child together and are still married.

4. Jared Padalecki and Genevieve Cortese

Who knew that a hunter of supernatural creatures could fall in love with a demon, right? Fortunately, this only happened in real life (in which they are both human!). The Supernatural star fell in love with Genevieve, who played Ruby in two seasons of the series. After asking her to marry him at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, the two had three children.

5. Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa

The soap opera All My Children was very famous in the 90s and brought together one of the favorite couples from the universe of stars: Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa. In addition to being a romantic couple on the show, they also fell in love in real life and continue together 20 years after the wedding.

6. Jennifer Garner and Scott Foley

Known for playing the characters of Felicity, Jennifer Garner and Scott Foley met on the set of the series after the actress divorced Ben Affleck. They married in the 2000s, but also divorced 3 years later.

7. Chad Michael Murray and Sophia Bush

Another couple in a famous series in the 2000s was Chad Michael Murray and Sophia Bush, from One Tree Hill. However, the marriage lasted a few months and ended in a troubled way, with Bush asking for annulment for fraud crimes!

8. Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney

The couple is known for playing characters from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Olson and McElhenney first met on the Mick recordings and followed as co-stars on the sitcom. The two started dating season 2 and were married a few years later.

9. Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman

Although Mullally participated in only one episode of Will & Grace, it was on that day that she met Nick Offerman, who would become her husband. After the wedding, they acted together in several other titles, such as Bob’s Burgers and Hotel Transylvania 2.

10. Kit Harington and Rose Leslie

Finally, we could not fail to mention Jon Snow and Ygritte, from Game of Thrones. Actors Kit Harington and Rose Leslie met on the set and started dating in 2011. Finally, they got married in 2018 and, this year, Rose did a rehearsal for a magazine announcing her first pregnancy!

So, what did you think of the list of series stars who married their castmates?




