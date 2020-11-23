10 romantic GOT7 songs to dedicate to your crush

GOT7 has the best romantic songs for you to dedicate to your crush, make that special someone fall in love with the most meaningful lyrics.

Confessing your feelings to a boy or girl is never easy, there is fear of rejection, shyness wins us over or we are too insecure to speak if they are looking us in the eye. Music has become one of the perfect arts and media to express emotions that are related to love and couples, GOT7 has some perfect lyrics for you to express what you feel.

The boys of GOT7 have released some singles inspired by love, they describe from butterflies, nerves, regret for not being before that person, fear of rejection or unrequited love, but each of them could be the voice that your heart needs to say how you feel about your crush.

You may already be in a relationship and want to let your partner know how special he is to you, eliminate his insecurities and remind him why he is valuable, you can also use songs to confess your feelings for a boy if you do not dare to do it in person , in a letter or by message, music will be your best tool.

We leave you a list with 10 GOT7 romantic songs to dedicate to your crush, fall in love with that person and be sincere with what is in your heart, do not be afraid to say what you feel, love is painful and beautiful at the same time, A broken heart is a risk for everyone, but happiness is also part of relationships.

CONFESS YOUR LOVE TO YOUR CRUSH WITH THESE GOT7 SONGS

Confession Song

If you are afraid to tell that person what you feel, this song is the one for you. Tell your crush how much you like it and reveal the feelings that that boy or girl makes you feel, sometimes the fear of rejection can stop us from being brave in love.

Q

Sometimes that person sends us confusing signals that make us hesitate to say what we feel, if you want a clear and honest answer, dedicate this song, your crush will understand with the lyrics that you think about him all the time, but you need a signal to know if your feelings are reciprocated.

Fly

If you want to tell that person how much they mean to you, this song is for you. The lyrics talk about all those things that our special person represents, that we want to make her happy and that we can give her all our love.

Like oh

Love is the most beautiful and painful thing in the world, if you want to show that person that he is everything to you, this song is ideal. There are many ways to love, the diversity in people allows us to love whoever we want, it also shows us the reality between the pain and the happiness of that feeling.

Prove It

Sometimes people suffer from insecurities that do not allow them to see how beautiful they are, but if you want to prove to that person that you love them and how valuable they are to you, this letter is ideal. Talk about the qualities and feelings you have for that boy or girl.

My reaction

The butterflies, the nerves, all the reactions of the first love, this song describes one by one the emotions you feel when you see that special person, if you want to confess your feelings, this song is the ideal one for your crush.

Just right

Another song about self-love, tell that person how valuable and beautiful he is, you can show your crush that you are attracted to his defects and virtues, because he is a unique person and he does not need to change anything to fall in love completely.

Gimme

Unrequited love is one of the worst things that can happen to you, if you want to tell that person that you could make them happy, you can dedicate this song that talks about waiting and rejection, sometimes your crush does not realize that there is people who do not value it like you.

See the ligth

When we are in love, that person is the most beautiful in our eyes, tell your crush everything he represents to you, sometimes reminding him how beautiful that person is will help us to conquer his heart completely, because he will know that before our eyes he is only.

Never ever

Sometimes relationships don’t turn out the way we hope, but this is a good song to tell that person that they can give each other another chance, that they must be honest and that the love they felt for each other is not over yet, sometimes it is about fight to stay together.



