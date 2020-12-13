10 reasons to watch The Mandalorian on Disney +

Currently rescuing the Star Wars universe, the Disney + series The Mandalorian presents itself to science fiction fans with an epic plot, full of engaging elements, charismatic characters and very pertinent conflicts.

Headed by Jon Favreau and starred by Pedro Pascal, the production was quite successful among streaming subscribers and continues to conquer new audiences. Season 2 ends only on December 18th, but all episodes released so far are available in the catalog to be enjoyed at any time.

There are several reasons that can confirm the quality of the production. So, feel invited, with this list, to give this series derived from Star Wars a chance.

Check out 10 reasons to watch The Mandalorian right now on Disney streaming.

1. The grand universe of Star Wars

First of all, it needs to be said: you don’t have to be a huge Star Wars fan or have watched absolutely every film in the franchise to start venturing through The Mandalorian episodes.

One of the producers’ missions was precisely to be able to attract new audiences. In fact, many critics have claimed that the series is one of the best released since The Empire Strikes Back (1980).

And, of course, if there’s one thing that can transport people to a very distant galaxy these days, it’s Disney + production.

2. Nostalgia

The creative team of The Mandalorian was very careful and judicious in knowing how to reference everything available related to Star Wars throughout the episodes. The intention was to treat everything in an innovative way. In this way, the same techniques that George Lucas used in the past have been refined and applied to the series. We have animatronics, puppets, transitions and as few visual effects as possible.

3. Jon Favreau

Director Jon Favreau has a curriculum full of outstanding film productions, such as Marvel’s first two Iron Man films, and the recent live-action versions of Mogli and The Lion King. With an interesting dynamism in his performance as showrunner, The Mandalorian could not have a better person to command everything that is seen by the spectators.

4. Baby Yoda

One of the most amazing and beloved characters in the Star Wars universe is Yoda, with all his teachings and mannerisms. He returned in The Mandalorian, but in an even more cute and lovable way. Baby Yoda ended up winning the audience and adding many conflicts to the series plot.

One of the highlights of the plot is the relationship built between him and the protagonist, which has an extremely captivating bond.

5. Setting

When George Lucas created Star Wars, with all its references and influences, a new type of aesthetic was developed. In addition to the public seeing the technology in a certain degree of degradation, there was the popularization of what became known as Western Space.

The Mandalorian uses this same aesthetic setting for the composition of its narrative and works on new elements in its favor.

6. Visual effects

As much as the series has a grandiose interest in exploring inventive techniques used in the early days of the franchise, there are some really innovative visual effects. The team used real-time rendering during filming, and the results were magnificent. In addition, all of these effects are very well managed in action sequences.

7. Soundtrack

The songs in the series really help the story to be told. They may not have been composed by the legendary composer John Williams, but somehow, there is a significant influence on all of them. Swedish composer Ludwig Goransson is responsible for the compositions of the series.

8. Cast and characters

The cast of the series has very competent names, such as Pedro Pascal, Carl Weathers, Gina Carano, Werner Herzog and Nick Nolte. The characters are constructed through several interesting nuances; it is the case of the protagonist, who has a certain duality in his personality, adding many layers that can be recognized with the public. And even though they haven’t all been officially part of the franchise throughout the films, their belonging to the universe of the plot is undeniable.

9. The protagonist

In addition, the protagonist, also known as Din Djarin, is a bounty hunter who will do anything to ensure that his goals are achieved. For that, it doesn’t matter what the challenges will be. His dialogues are extremely iconic and his purposes make the viewer buy the story.

10. Only two seasons

With an infinite amount of content available on streaming platforms, shorter series end up being more inviting. The Mandalorian has only two seasons released so far, with a very well-developed storyline throughout the episodes.

