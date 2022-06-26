10 Perfect Sci-Fi Movies according to Reddit

Science fiction has long been one of the most profitable genres of cinema, useful both for demonstrating the latest Hollywood special effects and for studying serious issues facing humanity. While some sci-fi films have failed to achieve their lofty ambitions, in fact many more films have managed to achieve both visual and intellectual perfection.

Reddit users have found a number of such films demonstrating how this genre, perhaps more than any other, retains its cultural significance, capable of inspiring viewers with the wonders and horrors of the future.

The Thing (1982)

Stream on Peacock

John Carpenter is known for great film music and some of the most striking (and terrifying) films, and “Something” is considered one of his most notable masterpieces. With its claustrophobic atmosphere and a story about a creature capable of taking any shape it wants, it retains its ability to frighten.

Matty Drumm is particularly enthusiastic about the film, writing: “The fact that the ending of “Something” is so perfect really makes the movie 10/10. Just perfect through and through.” The finale reminds us that not all stories end happily.

The Terminator (1984)

Broadcast on Prime Video

It’s easy to see why Terminator is considered one of the best science fiction films. In addition to the very strong performances of the leading actors, he also poses the terrifying question of what the future will look like when it is ruled by thinking robots.

Ehopshochi especially praises the film, writing: “I liked how it was man versus machine, not machine versus machine, and Sarah was not a seasoned warrior, but scared an ordinary student. Kyle had to make her believe his “crazy” stories about the future while he was running away from an unstoppable killing machine.” So there is something reassuring about the normality of the film.

The Abyss (1989)

Stream on Starz

James Cameron’s best films have shown that he has a particularly unique vision that is well suited for making sci-fi films. “The Abyss” is one of his most notable films, demonstrating his long—standing interest in the ocean and its depths.

One Redditor wrote: “I like how the world is being built here. Their life’s journey down is so beautiful and lived. Like the guys from “Alien”, they are ordinary guys in extreme situations. It’s exciting and adventurous.” As is often the case with Cameron, he knows how to create an exciting adventure story that also features science fiction.

District 9 (2009)

Broadcast on Prime Video

As with all the best science fiction, “District 9” uses its fantasy story—about a group of aliens stranded on Earth and a man who eventually becomes one of them—to ask more important questions. In particular, he explores the nature of humanity itself and what it takes to be a person worthy of respect and respect before the law.

So it’s no surprise that he has earned respect among Reddit users, including JLantheMan, who says, “This is my favorite sci-fi movie, except for the original Star Wars trilogy.”

Galactic Search (1999)

Broadcast on Paramount+

One of the things that makes Finding the Galaxy such an interesting movie is the way it fakes science fiction. This is not a mockery of the genre, but a loving tribute to both science fiction and the various fandoms it inspires.

It is quite logical that the film managed to find a response from many Reddit users, who highly appreciated it among Reddit users. For example, RegularOrMenthol said that it is “such a smart film, amazing performances, great production, with such a heart. One of the best modern comedies in general, imho.”

Planet of the Apes (1968)

Rent on AppleTV

In the annals of science fiction, “Planet of the Apes” occupies a prominent place. Although it is based on the novel of the same name, it is this film that has stuck in the imagination of pop culture, inspiring several reboots, several animated series and comics.

However, it is the original with its shocking finale that still manages to disturb and suggest thoughts. StarttheMontage said of the 1968 version, “I have to say I have a weakness for the original! I’ve seen him several times over the years, and each time I’ve been surprised at how much I like him.”

Contact (1997)

Broadcast on Fubo and rent on AppleTV

The idea of aliens has stirred the human imagination for centuries, and in the 1990s it became increasingly prominent in the imagination of pop culture. One of the most notable films in the genre of “encounters with aliens” is “Contact”, in which Jodie Foster plays a scientist who is charged with the duty of contacting the aliens in question.

Although some changes were made to the book in the film, they were met with praise from many Reddit users, such as aRoseBy, who says, “The result is pretty good. I’ve always been impressed by that. And yes, Jodie Foster is great.”