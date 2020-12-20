10 people who predicted the new coronavirus pandemic

In an interview with CNN on the 13th, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates made new predictions about the new coronavirus pandemic. He commented, for example, that the world will have difficulties in relation to covid-19 until 2022, even with the mass vaccination.

In the conversation, the billionaire also said that the next 4 to 6 months could be the worst of the crisis, among other things. The curious thing is that Gates knows the subject, as he predicted the disease in 2015. Besides him, other personalities had been warning about a great threat to the global health for some time.

Want to know who they are? Below, we list 10 people who apparently predicted the new coronavirus pandemic.

1. Bill Gates

It was during a conference in 2015 that Bill Gates’ prediction came about. The philanthropist said the world was not prepared for the next epidemic and stressed: “If something kills 10 million people in the next few decades, it will be microbes, not missiles.”

2. Michael Osterholm

The year was 2005, and infectious disease specialist Michael Osterholm was already calling for more rigorous action by the authorities to prevent the next global health catastrophe. In 2017, he brought more warnings and again criticized the Americans’ lack of preparation.

3. Vaclav Smill

In his 2008 book Global Catastrophes and Trends, scientist Vaclav Smil said he was sure that a major influenza pandemic would occur in the next 50 years.

4. Robert G. Webster

Two years ago, virologist Robert G. Webster said it was “just a matter of time” for a virus to appear causing problems equivalent to those of the 1918 Spanish Flu. “We need to be prepared,” he warned.

5. Jeremy Konyndyk

“A virus similar to the one that killed millions of people in 1918 is about to emerge.” That’s what former director of the U.S. Office for Foreign Disaster Assistance Jeremy Konyndyk said in 2017.

6. Luciana Borio

Brazilian infectologist Luciana Borio, invited to work on the team of current U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, warned of the dangers of a devastating virus in 2018.

7. Dean Koontz

In The Eyes of Darkness, released in 1981, writer Dean Koontz cited a virus called Wuhan-400, a name that refers to the Chinese city where the new coronavirus originated. The difference is that the fictional pathogen was created by a scientist and was 100% lethal.

8. Sylvia Browne

The paranormal Sylvia Browne predicted, 12 years ago, that in 2020 a serious disease, similar to pneumonia and capable of spreading across the planet, would emerge, in addition to claiming that it would disappear as fast as it emerged.

9. Nostradamus

Among Nostradamus’ prophecies, there may also be one referring to the coronavirus. The forecast would be in an excerpt from his famous work launched in 1555, according to recent interpretations.

10. Steven Soderbergh

Launched in 2011, the film Contagion features scenes similar to those seen in 2020, dealing with a fictional disease spread from a bat. Did filmmaker Steven Soderbergh, director of the work, foresee the future?



