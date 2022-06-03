10 People Who Need an Oscar to EGO

Perhaps the greatest honor for any artist is the achievement of EGOT: receiving an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. The last person to make this remarkable achievement was John Legend, who added the latest Emmy award to his collection in 2018. At the same time, Legend earned the recognition of the youngest person and the first African-American ever to receive an Emmy Award. EGOT (according to CNN). Anyone who wins a Grand Slam in entertainment will join the ranks of such great people as Rita Moreno, Mel Brooks and Whoopi Goldberg.

Compared to the Grammys, which have 83 categories, and the Emmys, which include Daytime, Creative Arts and Primetime Emmys, the Oscars are one of the most difficult legs of EGOS. Many artists are almost there, just not getting an Oscar.

Cindy Lauper

Despite the fact that the name of the legendary singer is widely known thanks to her numerous hits of the 80s, Cyndi Lauper does not have an impressive film biography. Her most notable cinematic contribution, the soundtrack to Stooges, was not nominated for an Oscar.

Lauper’s accolades span her extensive career. In the 80s she received her first Grammy Award as the best new artist, in the 90s she received an Emmy Award for the role of a guest star in the TV series “Crazy about You”, and in the 10th she received a Tony and a second Grammy for writing music and lyrics for the musical adaptation of Kinky Boots.

Hugh Jackman

For his role in the film adaptation of Tom Hooper’s Les Miserables, Hugh Jackman received his first and so far only Oscar nomination for Best Actor. In the same year, he lost to Daniel Day-Lewis in Lincoln.

Although Jackman is best known for his performance as Wolverine, Jackman has received most awards for his work in musical theater: Tony for Best Actor in the film “The Boy from Oz”, the Emmy Award for hosting the 58th Tony Awards Ceremony and the Grammy Award for the soundtrack. for the Greatest showman.

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo received two Oscar nominations for the film “Harriet”: for Best Actress for the role of Harriet Tubman and for best original song for co-writing the song for the end credits of the film “Stand Up”. She lost to Renee Zellweger in “Judy” and “(I’m Gonna) to love me again” from “Rocketman”.

It is impressive that Erivo completed 3/4 EGOT with one project. For her work in the Broadway revival of the play “Purple Color” in 2015, she received the Tony Award for Best Actress, the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album and the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program.

Audra McDonald

Broadway legend Audra McDonald has yet to be nominated for an Academy Award. Later this year, she may enter the competition for the role of Ella Baker in the upcoming George C. Wolfe biopic “Rustin.”

McDonald is the only person to have won in all four acting categories, and currently holds the record for the most Tony wins in acting with six career wins. She also received an Emmy Award for her participation in Sweeney Todd’s “Live” from Lincoln Center and two Grammy Awards for “The Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny”.

Lily Tomlin

Over several decades of working in the film industry, Lily Tomlin received only one Oscar nomination in 1976 for Robert Altman’s film Nashville. In the same year, she lost to Lee Grant in “Shampoo”.

Hollywood legend Lily Tomlin has won seven Emmy Awards over the years for her comedy and voice-over work. She also won a Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album for “This Is a Record” in 1972, a Special Tony Award in 1977, and a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play for the one-Woman show “The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe.” in 1986.

Bette Midler

Bette Middler has been nominated for Best Actress twice in her career. In 1979, her work in Rose lost out to Sally Field in Norma Ray. Middler would be nominated again in 1991 for Boys. This time she lost to Jodie Foster in The Silence of the Lambs.

Long after Middler was awarded a special Tony Award in 1974, she finally won the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for the 2017 revival of Hello, Dolly!. She also has three Emmy Awards for performances in various shows over the years and three Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist in 1974 and Record of the Year in 1990 for “Wind Beneath My Wings”.

Billy Porter

Billy Porter hasn’t been nominated for an Academy Award yet. His only confirmed upcoming movie role is the voice of Audrey II in the remake of “Shop of Horrors.”

For his role as transvestite Lola in the 2013 Broadway production of Kinky Boots, Billy Porter won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. Six years later, he added an Emmy for Best Actor in a Drama Series to his collection for his role as the host of Pray Tell in the first season of Pose.

Ben Platt

Ben Platt’s appearance on movie screens usually remained in the musical sphere with “Dear Evan Hansen” and the “Perfect Voice” franchise. He has not yet been nominated for an Oscar, but one day he may appear in the conversation about the ambitious film adaptation of Richard Linklater.