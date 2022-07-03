10 Pairs of iconic “Star Wars” Characters who have Never Met Each Other

The Star Wars universe is filled with hundreds of iconic creatures and characters, many if not most of which have detailed backstories and characteristics that round out the science-fiction franchise’s deep lore.

Although much of the franchise’s heart comes from its interpersonal relationships, Star Wars’ wide-ranging timeline and expansive stories mean that even some of its most well-known characters never crossed paths. As such, there are several signature Star Wars characters who have never met each other in the franchise.

Obi-Wan Kenobi And Rey

Though they come from opposite ends of the Star Wars franchise’s timeline, Rey and Obi-Wan share some very similar characteristics, which led many fans to wonder if Rey might have been descended from Kenobi. This ultimately proved untrue, with the two never formally meeting, though they did briefly make one-sided contact through the Force.

Despite lacking any kind of relationship, Rey and Obi-Wan continue to share similar characteristics that make them heroes of their own respective conflicts. Given Rey’s connection to the Force following the events of The Rise of Skywalker, it isn’t impossible that she may one day commune with the consciousness of Kenobi.

Ezra Bridger And Luke Skywalker

Luke Skywalker and Ezra Bridger follow very similar stories, as both are orphaned young men living on a desert planet when they learn of their Force abilities from a wise former Jedi. However, Ezra disappeared from the galaxy shortly before Luke joined the Rebellion, making their meeting impossible.

While it seems as though Luke and Ezra just missed one another, it isn’t impossible that the two Jedi could meet again. Ezra seems primed to join the live-action series Ahsoka in the coming year, and, given Luke’s association with Ahsoka, the two wayward Jedi could yet have a future side-by-side.

Din Djarin And Darth Maul

Din Djarin is perhaps the most famous Mandalorian in the Star Wars universe, yet is also one of the few to have never had dealings with the former Sith Lord Darth Maul. As fans of The Clone Wars might know, Maul is a vital piece of Mandalorian history as the planet’s one-time ruler, making it all the more surprising that Djarin had never crossed paths with the vengeful Sith.

Despite their connection through Mandalorian culture and history, it seems highly unlikely that Maul and Djarin will ever meet face-to-face. Maul is shown to have died years before the events of The Mandalorian, which takes place shortly after the Galactic Civil War’s end. Thereby, it would take a major rewrite of canon or some severe stretches of creativity for the two to ever encounter one another onscreen.

Leia Organa And Ahsoka Tano

Leia Organa and Ahsoka Tano have both been involved in some of the best parts of Star Wars television projects, acting as vital pieces of the formation of the Rebellion. Despite both being active in the rise of the Rebel Alliance at the same time, and Ahsoka’s close connection to Leia’s biological father, the two characters have never crossed paths in canon.

Many fans have longed to see Ahsoka interact with the children of Anakin Skywalker, knowing that she would undoubtedly share a bond with them after training under their father during the Clone Wars. Thereby, fans were understandably delighted to see that Ahsoka had indeed tracked down Luke in The Book of Boba Fett. However, to see an interaction between Ahsoka and Leia as well would truly bring closure to both characters when it comes to Anakin’s legacy.

Jar Jar Binks And Han Solo

Jar Jar Binks, who is personally responsible for a large portion of fans’ gripes with the prequel trilogy, disappears from canon after Revenge of the Sith, making any possible meetings with fan-favorite character Han Solo nearly impossible. Becoming active at completely separate eras of the franchise, these two characters seemingly have no reason to meet.

While there are truly no realistic scenarios that would bring these two iconic Star Wars characters together, it is nevertheless too golden an opportunity to be left unexplored. Solo, who isn’t exactly known for his patience, would no doubt become quickly exhausted of Jar Jar’s ramblings, and might be the only character who would adequately put the Gungan in his place.

Chewbacca And Mace Windu

Despite meetings with several Jedi active during the Clone Wars like Yoda and Ahsoka Tano, the Wookie hero Chewbacca does not seem privy to the existence of another member of the Jedi Council during Order 66, Mace Windu. The two both appear in Revenge of the Sith, but never cross paths, with Chewbacca remaining relegated to his home planet of Kashyyyk during the events of the film.

Windu and Chewbacca were both heroes of the Clone Wars, whose assistance helped bring about the fall of the Separatists. Chewbacca, who seems to get along with the several Jedi that he encounters over his long life, would certainly have made a worthy ally to Windu, and still could, if the rumors of Master Windu’s survival ever prove to be true.

Lando Calrissian And Emperor Palpatine

Lando Calrissian and Emperor Palpatine have an odd distinction in the Star Wars universe in that, despite having appeared in three separate films together, the two characters never share the screen. Lando is even responsible for destroying the very space station that the Emperor resided upon in Return of the Jedi, forging a connection between the two strangers.

The Emperor was no doubt aware of Lando Calrissian by the time The Rise of Skywalker takes place. The Rebel hero’s meddling in his affairs was doubtlessly tiresome enough to at least warrant attention from the powerful Sith Lord. However, given that Palpatine is definitively dead by the end of the Skywalker Saga, it would seem that he will never get his chance for revenge against Calrissian.

Captain Rex And Jango Fett

Captain Rex may be a clone of the bounty hunter Jango Fett, but that doesn’t mean the two had a close bond of any kind. In fact, it would appear from known canon that the two never even crossed paths, despite being identical in DNA. Though Rex, being one of the oldest clones, likely resided on Kamino at the same time as Fett, the two are never hinted to be acquainted with one another.

It does seem odd that two men with completely identical DNA would not be acquainted with one another but, given the millions of clones that exist of Jango Fett, it isn’t all that surprising that Jango wasn’t familiar with each. In fact, it seems as though Jango was rather ambivalent to every clone other than Boba, whom he adopted as his son.

Kylo Ren And Darth Vader

Kylo Ren feels a deep connection to his grandfather, the menacing Darth Vader, in the sequel trilogy. However, Ren and Vader, two of the most powerful Sith Lords of all time, never meet throughout the trilogy, despite Ren centering his entire training around the example his grandfather set.

Given Kylo Ren’s infatuation with the deeds of his grandfather, it might have been emotionally resonant for the creators behind the sequel trilogy to include a scene in which the two met, perhaps with Kylo encountering Anakin Skywalker’s Force ghost. This unfortunately never comes to fruition, though it can be implied that, after his redemption and subsequent death, Ben Solo does eventually encounter his grandfather when he himself is taken into the Force.

Yoda And Han Solo

Yoda and Han Solo are two of the most important characters in the entire Star Wars franchise, and have even both appeared in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Despite this fact, the two are never shown to interact over the course of the franchise, with Yoda passing away before Han would have ever had the opportunity to meet the Jedi master.

Of the Rebel heroes in the original trilogy, Yoda only ever gets the chance to work with Luke Skywalker. While this fits with the story being told, it might have been engaging to see how he would interact with others, including Han Solo. Yoda’s presence would undoubtedly convince the skeptical solo of the existence of the Force, and would certainly lead to several memorable conversations between the two big personalities.