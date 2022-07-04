10 Overrated Naruto Characters, according to Reddit

The Naruto universe is constantly expanding thanks to a dynamic spin-off about Naruto’s son, Boruto. In “Naruto” there are many characters of different origins and with powerful abilities. With over 500 episodes, it’s only natural that some Shinobi characters stand out from the rest.

However, the popularity of some characters is not justified properly, at least in the eyes of some fans. From the academy teacher Maito Guy to the insidious spy Kabuto Yakushi, Reddit users have spoken out and chosen the most overrated characters in the Naruto world.

Shisui Uchiha

A member of the Uchiha clan and Itachi’s best friend, Shisui is a highly skilled ninja known for his Body flicker Technique, which allows him to quickly disappear without a trace. As he witnessed his friend’s death shortly after the Third Ninja War, Shisui awakened the hello Mangekye Sharingan at a young age.

Shisui is also one of the few people in Naruto who can form their own Susanoo. While Naruto fans love Shisui for his excellent skills, Dualku is not too keen on Shisui and goes so far as to say that he is just a “plot move” in the anime.

Maito Guy

In Naruto, Guy is a Jonin who is especially good at hand—to-hand combat. He is one of the brightest and most positive characters of the series. Tons of viewers find him endearing as his personality is a reflection of his optimism and confidence.

Although he may not be strong enough to become the eighth Hokage, Guy has been training hard to use all of the Eighth Inner Gate. In fact, he could instantly open the first seven gates. However, after using all the eighth gates, he is no longer the same, and Reddit user Sea-Jeweler6361 notes that he “will actually fight a lot of opponents and die” even at the peak of his form.

Orochimaru

Orochimaru played the main role of the villain in the first part of Naruto. Although it soon turns out that there are more vile creatures in Naruto’s world. Many Shinobi were afraid of Orochimaru for his sadistic nature and terrifying experiments.

The villain has also been able to maintain his influence in the Shinobi world for quite some time, giving outcasts like Sasuke a purpose, although he treats them as mere pawns in his plans. While many fans think Orochimaru can stand up to most Akatsuki, granny_granola writes on Reddit that it’s hard for them to buy based on Orochimaru’s skill set.

Minato Namikaze

Naruto’s father and Konoha’s fourth Hokage, Minato earned the title Yellow Flash because he can use his space-time abilities to instantly move things, people, and even places. He is also one of the few ninjas that Gamabunta respects, which gives him access to the powerful giant toad summoning jutsu.

On Reddit, Own-Channel7730 believes that Minato is overrated in terms of “strength” simply because he is Naruto’s father. And although many agree with this opinion, Minato really made a lot of personal sacrifices to save Konoha.

Sakura Haruno

Sakura often felt that she didn’t deserve to be on Team 7, as she didn’t have any special jutsu. However, Sakura has proven her worth in Naruto many times: Shippuden, worked hard to become a powerful taijutsu user, and aspired to become a medical ninjutsu healer as good as Tsunade.

Some fans of the series believe that Sakura is overrated, and some go so far as to call her useless. Redditor Paegyu writes in the thread that although Sakura is their “favorite character”, the ninja “has never shown anything unique” in the story.

Shikamaru Nara

After the death of his teacher Asuma, Shikamaru became the leader of Team 10. Although he can be lazy at times, Shikamaru is considered one of the smartest people in Konoha and an excellent strategist in battles. His charm and skills also won the heart of Temari, Gaara’s older sister.

As part of the Nara clan, Shikamaru can use his own shadow to control enemies and keep them captive. Despite the fact that Naruto fans adore his sense of leadership and unique jutsu, Redditor Big_Red_2021 admits that they do not consider Shikamaru special because his “strategies are similar to his peers.”

Madara Uchiha

The leader of the Uchiha clan, Madara, turned out to be one of the main villains in Naruto. Madara’s extensive plan to force the world to peace includes developing the legendary eyes of Rinnegan, creating a Ten-Tailed Jinchuuriki, and trapping the entire world in a dream trap.

While there is no doubt that Madara is one of the greatest villains in anime history, Reddit user Hashirammed says that Madara is “highly overrated” and is a loser “through and through” as he has always lost to Hashirama, the other founder of the Hidden Leaf Village.

Hinata Hyuga

In the anime, Hinata was always seen as another Hyuga child who had no control over his powers. She was always compared to her cousin Neji, who controlled his Byakugan better.