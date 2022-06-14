10 One Piece Characters Who Could Become Members of the Straw Hat

With the news that One Piece by Eyichiro Oda will enter a break after the completion of the Vano Arch [according to a translated announcement on Twitter], One Piece fans are torn between suffering and extreme expectation.

While the break will make One Piece fans hungry, it’s the perfect time for new readers to catch up, and for old fans to reread the series and re-familiarize themselves with the story and hundreds of featured characters who have the best chance of joining the world-famous Straw Hat Pirates.

X Drake

X Drake, or “Diz Drake”, is a character with ever—changing alliances that call into question where his alliance actually lies. Originally a pirate like his father, Drake deserted from his father’s crew to join the Marines, eventually earning the rank of rear admiral. He then deserted the Marine Patrol to become a pirate, secretly remaining a Marine.

X Drake recently helped the Straw Hat Pirates by betraying CP0 (Cipher Poll 0), the Kaido Beast Pirates he teamed up with to maintain his cover, and his defense of Chopper and the other Straw Hat Pirates during the war could convince Luffy to let him join. however, it is unlikely. His joining would also give the Straw Hat Pirates valuable information about the Lookouts and their plans for the future.

Momonosuke

Momonosuke, originally introduced as Jinmen’s son to keep his identity a secret, later turned out to be the son of Oden, a key figure in the samurai country of Vano. After learning about his miraculous survival and origin, Kaido sets himself the task of tracking down Momonosuke, killing everyone who gets in his way.

While Momonosuke is likely to rule Vano if Kaido is dethroned, his strong loyalty and friendship with the Straw Straw crew make him a potential, if unlikely, member. His Devil Fruit abilities, which he gained from the apparent failure of Vegapunk, will also become an invaluable asset for the team when they face future deadly enemies.

Tama

Tama or O-Tama is a young kunoichi undergoing training, represented in the arch of the Country of Vano. When she met and befriended Luffy, it turned out that Luffy’s older brother, Thomas D. Ace, visited Vano many years ago and became friends with Tama. Although Tama wanted to join him as part of his team, Ace told her that she was too young, but that eventually he would come back and take her with him when she was older.

Even as a young girl, Tama possesses tremendous inner strength forged over many years of abuse and starvation due to the influence of the Beast Pirates in Vano, revealed in her tragic backstory. When she found out about the plan to expel Kaido from Vano, she became an important ally, using the abilities of her devil fruit to turn many pirate beasts into traitors. Her bond and promise to Ace, friendship with the Straw Hats, and her ability to form quick alliances with her Devil Fruit make her important to the expansion of the Great Straw Hat Fleet.

Bartolomeo

Bartolomeo became a prominent figure in One Piece when he went to the Bullfighting Colosseum and took part in a tournament trying to win Mera Mera no Mi from the Flaming Fruit of the Flame, previously owned by Portugas D. Ace. Although he ultimately didn’t win the fruit, he won Luffy’s friendship and became the first pirate captain to serve in the Straw Grand Fleet.

Bartolomeo possesses the Bari Bari no Mi or Barrier Barrier Fruit, which could prove extremely useful in future battles between Straw Straws and rival pirate teams. Whether it’s naval battles or ship defense, Bartolomeo’s defense-oriented Devil fruit is equally rare and difficult to resist, which, along with his loyalty, makes him a natural Straw Hat candidate.

Marko

Belous’ former right-hand man (Edward Newgate), Marco Phoenix now serves as a caretaker and doctor in Belous’ native village after the crew disbanded. However, recently Marko made an unexpected trip to Vano, where he offered his help to the Strawmen in their attempt to overthrow Kaido.

Considering that Belous assigns Marco to protect Luffy, and Marco is friends with Luffy’s brother Ace, Marco seems like a very likely addition to the Straw Straws. The gratitude of Luffy and, accordingly, his team for protecting them from the sentinels when Luffy almost died, along with Marco’s sought-after medical skills, will prove very useful for the team in many dangerous battles that they will eventually face.

Clogs

Currently serving as the right hand of Monk D. Dragon, the leader of the Revolutionary Army, and Luffy’s father, Sabo, along with Ace, is Luffy’s older brother. For years, Luffy and Ace assumed that Sabo had died in a tragic accident, only for Luffy to find out that Sabo had simply lost his memories when he met him at the Bullfighting Coliseum.