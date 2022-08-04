10 old movies worth watching at the cinema, according to Reddit

The Alien returns to IMAX theaters on August 12, 2022, bringing it back to a whole new generation. Nothing can compare to going to the cinema, even in the modern world of home streaming, and watching an “old” movie can cause a feeling of nostalgia or childish surprise if you watch it for the first time.

An old movie may have to be at least 25 years old to be considered a classic, and some Redditors hope to convince others to watch these movies on the big screen, arguing that watching them on the small screen simply doesn’t compare. Many of these films are action films because they tend to have the best visual effects and sound – important elements to watch in a movie theater.

Jaws (1975)

Some movies look better in the cinema rather than at home, because, as Kevin 4599 believes, “it’s fun to watch with a bunch of people who react to things.” They use Jaws as a concrete example and say, “This is such a classic summer movie.”

This makes the viewer feel that he is actually on the beach among other visitors to the beach. Screams are contagious and Jaws provide multiple screeners to provoke them. Since the mechanical shark never worked, Steven Spielberg had to shoot from the shark’s point of view, which was a blessing in disguise. This raised the tension and made the audience cling to their seats, glad that they were not in the water.

Alien (1979)

Ridley Scott’s Alien is one of the best horror films about extraterrestrial civilizations, which is why Taltxgal suggested it. The Redditor also suggested its sequel, Strangers, which would also be great viewing on the big screen. However, Alien offers more impressions than its dynamic continuation.

“Alien” is most effective because of its unpredictability and tension. It would seem that once the movie is on the big screen, the feeling of claustrophobia will disappear. It’s not because of the way it’s filmed. From a Xenomorph hanging from chains to Dallas climbing through air vents, this claustrophobia heightens the tension. “In space, no one will hear your cry,” but in the theater, everyone can and will.

Fantasy (1940)

Redditor res30stupid firmly believes that Fantasia should be seen in the cinema at least once, because “this spectacle deserves nothing less.”

Fantasia was ahead of its time. Since there were no dialogues, but only orchestral music, the moviegoer can immerse himself in beautiful animation. Seeing this animation in an enlarged form in the cinema, you really understand that everything is drawn by the animator’s hand. Many fragments of the film are amazing, especially “Night on Bald Mountain”.

Jurassic Park (1993)

The editor of The1WhoKnocks-WW believes that Steven Spielberg’s blockbuster about dinosaurs deserves to be seen in the cinema. It only makes sense that large animals need a larger screen to enjoy them.

The Jurassic Park franchise is very popular because of the spectacle, which is 65 million years old. Original Jurassic Park is the gold standard of the franchise due to the fact that dinosaurs look very realistic compared to its computer graphics successors. It attracts the audience more because it seems real. Watching in horror as the T-Rex bursts out of its enclosure on a screen the size of the dinosaur itself is an unprecedented experience.

In Search of the Lost Ark (1981)

If there is one old movie that deserves to be seen in the cinema, soda_cookie stands for In Search of the Lost Ark. Aside from the incredible sequence of boulders, there are a number of reasons that support this Redditor’s claim.

The stunts are even more impressive on the big screen (Indiana Jones chases a truck and eventually drags it along), and the practical effects still persist. The demise of the villains and the ghosts of the Ark at the end are even more terrifying with the specified screen. Since the sound is better in the cinema, the audience can feel the weight of the blows in the fight scenes.

Singing in the Rain (1952)

Redditor Juppsius cemented “Singin’ In The Rain” as one of his favorites, mainly because of watching it in the cinema: “To see in the 2010s a popular 1950s film about the birth of talking pictures in the 1920s is just such a “cinematic experience.”

The Redditor continues by saying that “the sound and artwork are just incredible, and you can really appreciate it in the theater.” Singin’ In The Rain uses them very effectively. Undoubtedly, the scenery and costumes take the viewer back to the 1920s, and the long dance numbers make you appreciate the choreography, almost tempting you to get up and dance with Gene Kelly.

Apocalypse Now (1979)

Reddit users iz-Moff and thewindupbirds agree that Apocalypse Now is a must-see at the cinema, with the latter stating that “it was the most memorable theatrical experience of my life. I thought I would lose my hearing during the “Valkyrie Uprising”.”