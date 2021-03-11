10 of the best classic series on Amazon Prime Video

The success of streaming services continues to grow, and Amazon Prime Video is proof of that. To win over the public, its catalog has several popular films and series, including original award-winning content and productions that are true classics.

In doubt about what to watch? Check out below 10 of the best series available on Amazon Prime Video.

1. House

The American series House is starring Hugh Laurie, who plays doctor Gregory House, who specializes in infectious diseases and nephrology. Despite characteristics such as frequent bad mood, narcissism and antisocial behavior, the professional makes several accurate diagnoses with the help of his team.

The series has 8 seasons, which were originally aired from 2004 to 2012 on FOX.

2. Lost

In Lost, the 48 survivors of Oceanic Air flight 815 must overcome their differences and work as a team to stay alive on a desert island that hides many secrets. The group is led by doctor Jack Shephard (Matthew Fox) and John Locke (Terry O’Quinn).

The production has 6 seasons and was aired from 2004 to 2010 by the broadcaster ABC.

3. Dexter

Dexter is a suspense and drama series that follows the routine of Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall), a forensic analyst at the Miami Police Department who is also a serial killer. Employing all his knowledge in order not to leave clues, he only kills murderers.

Altogether, the series has 8 seasons and was originally aired via Showtime / CBS.

4. How I Met Your Mother

The comedy How I Met Your Mother centers on the love life of architect Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor), who goes back in time to recall his adventures in New York until he meets the woman who became the mother of his children. Over the years, the series has won multiple fans and awards.

The series has 9 seasons and was initially shown by CBS, from 2005 to 2014.

5. Mad Men

Mad Men is a dramatic series, set in New York in the 1960s, mainly accompanying the character Don Draper (Jon Hamm), creative director at the advertising agency Sterling Cooper. The plot also addresses the social changes that occurred in the United States at that time.

The production, which received several awards, has 7 seasons and was originally aired by AMC, from 2007 to 2015.

6. The Office

The comedy The Office uses the pseudo-documentary format to portray the daily life of an office of the fictional company Dunder Mifflin, led by regional manager Michael Scott (Steve Carell).

The series has a total of 9 seasons and was aired by NBC from 2005 to 2013.

7. X file

In the science fiction series The X Files, FBI agents Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) join forces to investigate strange cases at first without explanation. While one focuses on more scientific paths, the other seeks supernatural answers.

Altogether there are 11 seasons, originally shown by FOX from 1993 to 2002 and from 2016 to 2018.

8. Grey’s Anatomy

The Gray’s Anatomy drama series follows the personal and professional lives of doctors and other employees of a fictional hospital in Seattle (United States). The protagonist is Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo), who together with her colleagues struggle to reconcile the stress of the profession and the countless surprises in life.

So far, the production has 17 seasons and is originally aired by ABC since 2005.

9. Will & Grace

As the name itself reveals, the sitcom is starring Will (Eric McComack) and Grace (Debra Messing), who become great friends after he finds himself homosexual. They share an apartment and, together with Jack (Sean Hayes) and Karen (Megan Mullally), live several unusual situations.

The series has a total of 11 seasons and was originally aired by NBC, from 1998 to 2006 and from 2017 to 2020.

10. 24 Hours

24 Horas is an action and drama series focused on anti-terrorist agent Jack Bauer (Kiefer Sutherland), who needs to race against the clock to protect the country’s population and government from various possible threats. Each 24-episode season follows the 24-hour day of the protagonist’s life. Over the years, the production has received awards from specialized critics.

The series has 9 seasons and was originally aired by FOX from 2001 to 2010.