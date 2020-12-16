10% of Spain population infected with COVID-19

One in ten citizens has contracted Covid-19 in Spain, half of them during the second wave of the pandemic.

Almost 10% of the Spanish population may have contracted Covid-19 at some point, half of them during the second wave of the pandemic, according to preliminary results of the fourth wave of a seroprevalence study published this Tuesday.

The results indicate that 9.9% of the 47 million inhabitants of Spain have developed antibodies after exposure to the virus, said the director of the Carlos III Health Institute, Raquel Yotti.

The study showed that 5% of the population had developed antibodies in May; however, that figure increased to 5.2% in July. The director of the National Epidemiology Center, Marina Pollán, pointed out that during the first wave, only 1 in 10 cases were being detected.

“Right now, in this second wave of the epidemic, we could be detecting around 60%,” Pollán said. The study was conducted between November 16 and 29 in 1,500 health centers, with 51,709 participants, 63% of whom participated in previous rounds.

Spain could suffer a third wave of Covid-19

The government of Spain is asking citizens not to lower their guard, as the latest data suggests that the recent downward trend in coronavirus infections may have come to an end, thus starting a third wave of Covid-19.

Spain reported this Monday the first increase in weekend cases in five weeks, and experts warned that Spain enters the Christmas holidays with a higher incidence rate than it had at the beginning of summer.




