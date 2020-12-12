10 new series of Disney +, Marvel and Star Wars universe

The Disney giant seems to be preparing its investors to finance you, after announcing that they are preparing for at least 10 series between the Marvel and Star Wars universes. But what series will they be?

Disney’s announcements a few days ago are excited to all superhero and science fiction fans, as the company has revealed plans for various projects.

These projects include “approximately” 10 Marvel series and 10 Star Wars. But, the news does not seem to stop there.

In a statement shared via Twitter, the company says it would also be planning 15 live-action, animated, and Pixar Disney series, as well as producing 15 new movies directly for Disney +. Look at the statement.

Taking some calculations, the giant will get around 50 new titles in the next 15 years or so.



