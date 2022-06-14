10 Movies Worth Watching if You Like the Jurassic World franchise

The Jurassic World trilogy has come to an end with the release of Jurassic World: Dominion. The film completed an arc by Owen Grady and Claire Deering dedicated to the release of dinosaurs into the world, which took place over seven years and three films.

Fortunately for fans, there are still a few movies they can enjoy after they finish the Jurassic World series. They range from straight-forward action movies like Hostage, with the same combat choreography as Jurassic World, to high-budget monster movies like Kong: Skull Island, which feature creatures like dinosaurs. It’s interesting to see how all these films can entertain fans of Jurassic World in their own way.

In the Heart of the Sea (2015)

In the Jurassic World films, Owen and Claire fight Indominus Rex and Indoraptor as creatures with a series of murders. In “The Heart of the Sea” there is a giant whale, which largely fulfills the same role: the film details the sinking of the ship “Essex” in 1820, when members of its crew encounter a mysterious whale.

Jurassic World was about man-made disasters when they exceeded their capabilities in terms of controlling dinosaurs. In “Heart of the Sea” there is a similar plan of people who have brought disaster upon themselves, as the main characters go in search of a whale before he decides to hunt them in return.

Fantastic Beasts and where they Live (2016)

There are a lot of sci-fi movies like “Fantastic Beasts,” but “Jurassic World” is similar in how both franchises deal with creatures that need to be caught. The first film is closest to the Jurassic World, in which the main character Newt Scamander tries to bring back the magical creatures he lost during the night.

“Jurassic World” teaches viewers to treat animals with respect, without using them to their advantage, which is also in “Fantastic Beasts and where they Live.” People in Newt’s company begin to respect the way he takes care of creatures, although along the way you can experience a lot of magical fun.

The Deep Blue Sea (1999)

This thriller, long considered one of the best films about shark attacks, has an interesting premise in which genetically modified sharks are released and begin to hunt people in an underwater structure. Deep Blue Sea remains close to Jurassic World with a sci-fi premise and villainous creatures like Indominus Rex and Indoraptor.

The main plan tells about the tactics of sharks, thinning the survivors and taking them deeper into the object so that they can feed on them. The main characters team up to challenge the creature’s plans, which leads to a variety of dynamic episodes that carry a breathtaking spirit.

Removed (2008)

Although there are no dinosaurs or any creatures in Taken, it is actually very similar to Jurassic World Dominion. The main story of the latest film tells about the rescue of Maisie Lockwood, when her parents Claire and Owen travel around the world and fight with the bad guys to find her.

In the same vein, Taken tells how Brian Mills heads to Europe to find his kidnapped daughter, uncovering clues leading to her whereabouts. In action, Liam Neeson fights the bad guys with his unique skill set, and Brian’s characteristic is the same as Owen’s, in that they are both heroes with steel eyes.

Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008)

Before fans demanded that actor Brendan Fraser get a role in the comeback, he starred in this fantastic adventure film. “Journey to the Center of the Earth” lives up to its title, in which Fraser’s character heads to the core of the Earth and finds the world hidden deep inside.

Jurassic World fans will enjoy the presence of Giganotosaurus, who was the villain in Jurassic World Dominion. He fulfills the same goal in “Journey to the Center of the Earth”, as the dinosaur is constantly chasing the main character, and he needs to find a way to overcome his threat to return to the surface.

Transformers: The Dark Side of the Moon (2011)

Jurassic World Dominion forced the world to figure out how to live next to dinosaurs, and the main characters uncovered the conspiracy behind Lewis Dodgson’s use of locusts. In Transformers: Dark of the Moon, there are also people with hidden plans who ally with the Decepticons to cause an invasion of the Earth by villainous robots.

Despite the absence of dinosaurs, fans of Jurassic World will love the big-budget battle scenes of the film, in which the main characters must evade capture by the Decepticons and find a way to defeat these huge enemies. The presence of benevolent Autobots levels the field for a large-scale extravaganza of action.

Kong: Skull Island (2017)

