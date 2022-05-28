10 movies worth watching after the movie “Bob’s Burgers”

Even two years of delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the merger of Disney and 20th Century could not prevent the Belchers from debuting on the big screen! The long-awaited movie “Bob’s Burgers” was released on May 27, 2022 and already has an 86% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The animated comedy tells about the Belchers, whose plans for a fun summer vacation are ruined when a giant funnel appears in front of the store, not letting customers in. Meanwhile, Tina, Louise and Jean decided to solve the mystery that can save Bob’s Burgers.

Bob’s Burgers is in theaters right now, but for many fans, one hour of a 42-minute movie won’t be enough to quench their thirst for Belchers and their special humor. Although there are 12 seasons of Bob’s Burgers, fans may be interested in watching movies similar to this future classic.

Beavis and Butthead Make America (1996)

In 1996, the cult classic MTV animated show “Beavis and Butthead” debuted on the big screen with the release of “Beavis and Butthead Make America”. After their beloved TV has been stolen, Beavis and Butt-Head go in search of a replacement, which sends them on a wild adventure across the United States. On the way, they are mistaken for killers sent to kill someone’s wife.

While “Beavis and Butthead Make America” is definitely more obscene than “Bob’s Burgers,” they have some similarities, like the fact that they both involve wild adventures that don’t always turn out to be what fans expect.

The Good Burger (1997)

“The Good Burger” is a comedy film based on one of the most iconic All That sketches of all time. Starring Kel Mitchell and Kenan Tomspon as two employees of a local burger restaurant. When a rival chain appears across the street, they try to save their restaurant by creating a new special sauce.

One of the biggest similarities between “The Good Burger” and “Bob’s Burger Movie” is that both are set in a burger joint. Both also have the same humour filled with puns and are suitable for family holidays.

Hi! Arnold: The Movie (2002)

After the successful showing on Nickelodeon of the animated show Hey! Arnold received the status of a feature film with the release of “Hey Arnold: The Movie”. The film tells about various characters who intend to save their beloved neighborhood, which risks being demolished under a luxury shopping mall.

As in “Bob’s Burger,” the kids in “Hey Arnold!: The Movie” end up saving the day when they discover that their neighborhood is actually a historical landmark. They are also both focused on preserving their favorite establishments, as the future of Bob’s Burger is under threat in the latest movie.

Ratatouille (2007)

According to ScreenRant, “Ratatouille” is arguably one of the best Pixar films of all time. The action takes place in Paris, tells the story of a rat who dreams of becoming a great chef. When Remy’s paths cross with a helpless restaurant employee, they team up to become one of the best chef duos the country has ever seen.

Admittedly, “Ratatouille” and “Bob’s Burgers” may not be very similar, but it’s a great movie for fans who are constantly drooling over the burgers that Bob cooks. Remy and the Belchers are also both losers who constantly prove everyone wrong.

Scooby-Doo (2002)

Scooby-Doo may have been one of the first animated cartoons to receive live action when the film premiered in 2002. The action of the film begins two years after Mystery Inc. broke up. However, they are forced to reunite when they are called to a Creepy Island to investigate paranormal phenomena affecting spring break.

Like Mystery Inc.’s paranormal investigation work to save the Creepy Island, Tina, Louise and Jean Belcher must uncover the secret they are investigating in order to save their family business.

Children of Spies (2001)

“Children of Spies” 2001 is one of the best spy films for children and the whole family. In fact, the film was so successful that it launched a large-scale film franchise. The plot of the film centers on Carmen and Junie, who intend to rescue their kidnapped parents after learning that they are a family of top-secret spies.

The Belcher children may not be a family of spies, but they intend to save their parents from financial ruin in the movie “Bob’s Burger.” The dynamics of their siblings are also very similar to how Carmen and Junie interact in “Spy Kids.”

The Mitchells vs. the Machines (2021)

Despite the fact that he did not win the Academy Award for Best animated film, many animation fans believe that “The Mitchells against the Machines” is the best animated film of 2021. The plot of the film centers on the Mitchell family, whose plan to take their daughter to film school is interrupted when every electronic device comes to life to stage an uprising against people.

Although the Belchers don’t have to fight robots in the movie “Bob’s Burgers,” they