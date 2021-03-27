10 movies that the audience wants to see the most

A few years ago, an online petition by fans to release the Snyder Cut from the Justice League won hundreds of thousands of signatures. At the time, Zack Snyder expressed his desire to make amends for the mistakes made in the 2017 film. So Warner Bros. agreed to let the director do a reissue with additional footage, which was released exclusively on HBO Max on the 18th.

Now film fans are asking for more versions of directors than ever before.

Check out ten film director versions that fans would love to see.

1. Star Wars: The Rise Skywalker

Bouncing off the popularity of the Snyder Cut, Star Wars fans campaigned for a version of the director of The Rise of Skywalker. Even Dominic Monaghan, who played Beaumont Kin in the film, supported the request. Some alleged extra scenes include one in which Kylo Ren tortures Chewbacca, in addition to a time when Finn uses the Force. .

2. The Terminator – Salvation

The fourth part of the Terminator – Salvation franchise desperately tried to capture the energy of its predecessors. Although it was not a complete financial failure, the lukewarm response to the film was disappointing for director McG. Especially since the version that the public saw was not the one he had in mind. Last year, he said there was a different cut. The director, however, emphasized the importance of fan involvement when it comes to campaigning for the project.

3. Alien 3

Early in his career, David Fincher almost lost his chances in Hollywood while directing Alien 3. Production was problematic from the start, and the director was so dissatisfied with the final product that he completely disowned the film. In 2003, a revised version of the production – known as the Assembly Cut – attempted to reproduce Fincher’s vision with an extra 25 minutes of footage.

Although the Assembly Cut was received more warmly than the original, Fincher revealed that he was not involved in the production. This means that the original concept for Alien 3 still exists. It is unlikely that the director will return to the film due to his unbridled hatred for the project, but there is still hope.

4. Batman Forever

In July 2020, writer Marc Bernardin revealed that there is a 170-minute version of Joel Schumacher’s Batman Forever. Apparently, this alternative version was less exaggerated and explored the emotional and psychological issues that led Bruce Wayne (Val Kilmer) to become Batman. Although there are no current plans to launch the Schumacher Cut, the studio confirmed the information.

5. The 13th Warrior

The production of The 13th Warrior had a great journey. Based on Michael Crichton’s Eaters of the Dead novel, the film cost $ 160 million to release. His box office was a bomb, even after Crichton remade much of the film on his own. The original director’s version, John McTiernan, has been completely replaced and a new ending has been added. However, according to the director of Duro de Matar, his alternative version still exists and is different in several aspects.

7. The Other American History

Despite being critically acclaimed after its release, the final version of The Other American Story was not the product sought by Tony Kaye. This is a rare case where the theatrical release has been longer than the director intended. Kaye reportedly showed a trial version of the film and performed well. However, after some suggestions from Michael De Luca of New Line Cinema, Kaye drastically shortened his second version, inappropriately for the release. Thus, tensions rose, and Kaye rejected the longest final version that hit theaters.

8. Beyond the Red Line

The first cut of Terrence Malick’s war epic was 5 hours long and took 7 months to assemble. As the film diminished, the performances of several actors were completely removed, while others were reduced to almost cameos. Malick argued with the producers of the final cut, which ended up with 170 minutes.

9. Dune

David Lynch’s science fiction, Dune, was a failure of epic proportions. Lynch rejected the film after the release, saying that his artistic control was restricted by producers and financiers. He was denied the final editing privilege and, although at least three versions of the film were released, none of them emulated his vision.

In some cuts, Lynch’s name is replaced by Alan Smithee, a pseudonym used by directors who want to part with a project. Years later, when asked about Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Duna, Lynch said he had “zero interest”.

10. Suicide Squad

After Warner gave the go-ahead for Snyder’s Justice League, fans immediately turned their attention to another wronged film in the DC franchise: the Suicide Squad. The film was overstated by the perfect trailer and strong marketing, but the final cut left a lot to be desired. David Ayer himself confirmed that the director’s version “definitely exists” and that it is up to AT&T and HBO Max to “let him see the sunlight”. He also described his version of the Suicide Squad as an “exciting and complex drama”. However, this week, the CEO of Warner said that we will not have Ayer Cut.