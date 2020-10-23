10 Mexican states ruled by organized crime

Mexico has gained a certain world fame for the events that happen related to drug trafficking. Of all the states that compose it, 10 of them have been classified under red alert for the number of crimes committed by organized crime.

According to Semáforo Delictivo, a civil association that is in charge of monitoring acts of insecurity in the country, at the end of the third quarter of the convulsed 2020, among the states that came out worst evaluated are Colima, Baja California, Zacatecas, Quintana Roo, and Guanajuato.

However, those that are on red alert turn out to be Michoacán, Chihuahua, Sonora, Morelos, and the State of Mexico. Meanwhile, the entities that came out with the best results are Chiapas, Coahuila, Nayarit, and Tamaulipas.

“63 percent of homicides are concentrated in nine states: Guanajuato, Baja California, Chihuahua, the State of Mexico, Michoacán, Jalisco, Sonora, Veracruz and Guerrero,” specified Santiago Roel, head of the association.

According to Roel, so far this year there have been 26,231 homicide victims in the country.

“Eight out of ten are executions by drug trafficking gangs and it is caused by a single cause: the black market for drugs,” he said via videoconference.

In contrast, some crimes have decreased their incidences, such as extortion, kidnapping, malicious injuries, car theft, home robbery and business robbery. However, he affirmed that this is due to the decrease in population mobility but they hope that, as soon as it is activated, this type of crime will rise again.

“As long as the federal government continues to evade the issue of drug regulation as a strategy to weaken the cartels economically, we will continue to see very high homicide rates in the country,” he added.

“It is by far the worst start of the six-year term and a clear sign that the strategy to reduce extreme violence in the country is not on the right track,” said Roel.

The director of Criminal Stoplight also assured that they were concerned about the evasive attitude of the federal government regarding its responsibility in this matter and the pretense of blaming the states, in addition to “trying to solve it with more militarization and trying to get out of the way with confusing messages ”.

“Instead of doing the right thing, which is to regulate drugs that have a black market in the country, strengthen the municipal police, improve coordination with the states, accept problems and, above all, accept solutions, wherever they come from” he added.



