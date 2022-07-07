10 Marvel Characters Who are Stronger than Homelander

The third season of the Amazon series “Boys” is nearing completion, and the Homelander continues his reign as the strongest of all superheroes. Few dared to challenge the leader of the Seven. The Homelander proves again and again that he is one of the strongest characters, thanks to his superpower or the thermal vision of his body.

However, if he ends up in the Marvel universe, there are a number of characters who are already much stronger than him, have the stamina to withstand anything the Homelander can throw at them, and have their own abilities to defeat him without much of a fight. . Although these ten characters come from several different teams, they have done enough to show that they are far superior to the Homelander’s capabilities in combat.

Luke Cage

Luke Cage doesn’t just have unbreakable skin; he’s also very strong, capable of lifting over fifty tons. But if he has to take a hit or two, his invincible skin can protect him from the most devastating blows.

While Cage isn’t Marvel’s strongest character, his resilience certainly makes up for it. He can take whatever the Homelander can throw at him without batting an eyebrow before returning it to him. While Cage may not be able to actually kill the Homelander, his invincibility gives him an advantage, while his strength will certainly be enough to at least incapacitate the Homelander long enough for even stronger heroes to finish the job.

Captain Marvel

Carol Danvers quickly became a major part of the main cast of the Avengers, and it’s easy to see why. It has been shown that she can raise the celestials and absorb energy attacks to increase her strength, making any energy attacks against her useless.

A later ability already puts Homelander at a disadvantage. Without his heat vision to rely on, all he had left to fight was his strength. And Carol has already proved that she is much stronger and faster than him. Combine that with her years of training in the Air Force and fighting on the side of the Avengers, and Homelander has no chance against her.

Namor

As the king of Atlantis and a member of the X-Men, Namor has seen many wars, even fighting alongside Captain America in World War II. Although his strength level is highly dependent on water, it has been measured that he is strong enough to lift an entire island.

Playing against a Homelander, Namor has enough strength to keep the opponent at bay, and at the same time tough enough to withstand even his strongest blows. The biggest threat will be the heat vision of the Homelander, which can dry out Namor, depriving him of his abilities over time. But as long as there is even the slightest amount of water nearby that he can touch, Namor’s strength will be restored to its peak, which will allow him to easily defeat the Homelander.

Hercules

As a god of power, the power levels of this powerhouse are practically unlimited. Hercules fought the Hulk to a draw and once even pulled out Manhattan Island alone. His body is practically invincible, and even if he is injured, the healing factor will work. Add that to his hundreds of years of combat experience, and you’ll realize that Hercules is a powerful powerhouse that few would dare challenge.

Hercules’ strength alone makes him stronger than a Homelander. But his skill in combat gives him an even greater advantage. The Homelander’s dependence on his superpowers leading him through fights made him weak in hand-to-hand combat. If he faced an enemy equal to or greater than his own strength, like Hercules, the Homelander’s lack of combat skills would lead to his downfall.

The Miracle Man

Although Simon Williams doesn’t look great, he’s made up of ionic energy. Because of this, his power level is compared to Thor’s power level, which makes Wonder Man one of the strongest Avengers. Not only that, he also demonstrated tremendous resilience, taking heavy blows from opponents as strong or stronger than him.

Despite being a pacifist, Wonder Man easily becomes a hero that the Homelander cannot defeat with his usual brute force tactics. Unfortunately, his thermal vision wouldn’t help him either. Miracle Man, as a being consisting of pure ionic energy, can easily survive such explosions. In addition, his healing factor can help him survive fatal blows and even regenerate severed limbs, making everything the Homelander does to him easily reversible.

Apocalypse

It has been shown time and time again that the Apocalypse is one of the greatest threats of the X-Men, and for good reason. His strength level is much higher than most, and it has been shown that he can survive the screams of Black Thunder.

The power of the Apocalypse gives him an advantage over the Homelander. But his wide range of abilities is what really sets him apart from others. The ability to change his size and shoot energy charges is certainly enough to give him an advantage over the Homelander.