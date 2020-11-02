10 loves between the characters of the series

What would the series be without its conflicts, right? And what would be of the series that bet on romantic conflicts without their couples with a lot of chemistry and also many dramatic possibilities to be worked on?

While all of this is fun to watch, the question remains: would these series couples be fully happy in real life?

Thinking about this assumption, in this list, let’s imagine what some of the most famous couples made up of series characters in real life would be like. Would their daily lives apply easily in reality?

Let’s see:

10) Rachel and Ross, from Friends

One of the Friends couples that have more focus over the ten seasons is formed by Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) and Ross (David Schwimmer). From the first episode, when Rachel arrives at Central Perk dressed as a bride and meets Ross, we know that many waters would roll until the outcome of the two.

Because of the personality of the couple and also the various conflicts, which are sometimes very small, we know that if the two existed in real life, they would not spend much time together, since they would end up hating each other little by little.

9) Penny and Leonard, from The Big Bang Theory

The next couple, almost unshakable, has been changing over the seasons and becoming a very common type in real life. However, Penny (Kaley Cuoco) and Leonard (Johnny Galecki), from The Big Bang Theory, even with all the chemistry they have, would certainly split up in reality.

In addition to all the differences they have, their romance ended up falling into the infamous routine – not all the love involved would be able to overcome these issues.

8) Marge and Homer, from The Simpsons

Unlike the previous couple, Marge and Homer have a lasting marriage that manages, in some way in the series, to keep the flame of love burning. However, there are other factors that cast doubt on whether their relationship would actually survive. The main one, perhaps, is Homer’s way, which we agree, requires a lot of patience to be able to cope.

7) Monica and Chandler, from Friends

Initially, they were just friends, but ended up falling in love with each other over the course of the episodes. Monica (Courtney Cox) and Chandler (Matthew Perry), from Friends, have a lot of chemistry. But in the real world, their personalities might separate them. After all, the more the differences were put to the test, the less they would be able to deal with it.

6) Hannah and Adam, from Girls

At the beginning of Girls, Adam (Adam Driver) seemed to be unable to be in a stable relationship with anyone. Gradually, we saw him and Hannah (Lena Dunham) mature in this regard. The romance between the two, no matter how much complicity, shows how much, in real life, many issues can affect the smooth functioning of dating.

5) April and Andy, from Parks and Recreation

Parks and Recreation was one of those series full of people with their own characteristics and different from each other. Although April (Aubrey Plaza) and Andy (Chris Pratt) struggled to be together, Andy’s maturity was perhaps a problem in real life, which would certainly keep them apart.

4) Fleabag and the Father, by Fleabag

The 2nd season of Fleabag features a character (played by Andrew Scott) that wins the heart of the protagonist (played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge), as well as the audience. In real life, the romance between them, as well as in the series, would not work for the simple fact of being a priest with his very marked values.

3) Pam and Jim, from The Office

As time went on, the relationship between Pam (Jenna Fischer) and Jim (John Krasinski) could get very cold if it happened in real life. Work-related issues could directly affect a lot in this novel.

2) Eleanor and Chidi, from The Good Place

From the beginning of The Good Place, it seemed that Eleanor (Kristen Bell) and Chidi (William Jackson Harper), opposed in every way, would really end up in a romance. Perhaps because of this, with widely different temperaments, the relationship between the two did not last long in real life.

1) Amy and Jake, from Brooklyn Nine Nine

Amy and Jake are opposed in almost every way, but somehow complement each other in Brooklyn Nine Nine. But even for the most romantic and optimistic person that can exist, there are not many chances of this relationship to resist so many challenges that reality could impose.



