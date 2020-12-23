10 laptops to give away for 400 – 800 euros this Christmas

Giving away technology is always a success. A mobile, a tablet, or even a laptop. In fact, we are at the time when many people give themselves a new computer, or look for one for their child, for their partner, for their business, etc. But the same doubts always arise, because it is to open Google, or Amazon, or whatever website, and see an avalanche of offers.

If you are looking for a model or you want to adjust to a specific budget, you should take a look at those that we propose. We will go by price range, something that is easier to follow, although without neglecting characteristics and benefits according to its price:

Laptops from 400 to 600 euros

Finding a laptop for this Christmas between a price range of 400 to 600 euros is very simple. You will find equipment with very respectable characteristics, perfect for multitasking without problems, with features such as processors up to an i5, screen resolution of up to 1080p and storage space 256 GB in SSD format. The models are very varied, so here we leave them for you.

€ 400

– HP 15-ay007ns for € 473.87 at Amazon: 15.6 ” screen, Intel Core i3-5005U processor, 4 GB of RAM, 1 TB of hard disk, Intel HD 5500, Windows 10 Home 64

– Lenovo IdeaPad 3 for € 479.99 at Amazon: 15.6 “FullHD screen, Intel Core i3-1005G1 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Intel UHD Graphics, Windows 10 Home in S mode

€ 500

– HP 15s-fq1072ns for € 549 in the English Cut: 10th generation dual Intel Core i3-1005G1 processor and 15.6 ” FHD SVA anti-reflective screen with micro-edge, 8 GB, 256 GB SSD, Windows 10 Home in S mode .

€ 600

– Microsoft Surface Go 2 for € 627.27 at Amazon: 2-in-1 laptop with 10.5 ” Full HD screen, Wifi, Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB SSD, Windows 10 Home Platinum

From 600 to 800 euros

Here we raise the bar, so much so that the price of that laptop that you are going to give or receive for Christmas increases. Features are also substantially improved, with dedicated graphics cards outside of the processors, which are much more powerful as well. In addition, in some cases we reach the terabyte of storage, so we are talking about heavyweights.

€ 700

– Lenovo ThinkBook 13s-IML for € 779.99 at Amazon: Ultrathin 13.3 “FullHD (Intel Core i5-10210U, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Intel UHD Graphics, Windows 10 Pro

– HP 15s-fq1143ns for € 799 in El Corte Inglés: 15.6 ” FHD SVA anti-reflective screen with micro-edge, i5 Intel Core i5 1035G1, 16GB, 1TB SSD

€ 800

– HP Pavilion 14-dw0022ns x360 for € 899.10 in the English Cut: Convertible 2 in 1 with 14 ” FHD IPS anti-reflective touch micro-edge screen, i7 Intel Core i7 1065G7, 8GB, 512GB SSD, Windows 10 Home.

€ 900

– ASUS ZenBook 14 UX434FAC-A5144T for € 999 in the English Cut: 14 ” FHD + Super IPS multi-touch screen and 2 screenpad, 5.65 ” touchpad and numpad, Intel Core i7 10510U, 16 GB, 512 GB SSD + 32 GB Optane, Windows 10 Home.

How about a Mac?

The truth is that the Mac is one of the most anticipated computers of the year. The power they have is great, accompanied by a fine and elegant design. But of course, to get one of these equipment you not only have to go through the box, you must also have a large budget to cover everything that the bitten apple asks for. Specifically, the 13-inch Macbook Air starts at no less than € 1,129, although if you want the Pro version € 1,449



