10 key points to know before the Liverpool — West Ham match

Just three days after an impressive win over Man City, Liverpool returned to Anfield on Wednesday night, and away to David Moyes’ West Ham.

Liverpool vs West Ham

Premier League (10) | Anfield

October 19, 2022 | 19:30 (Moscow time)

The Reds went into the meeting with the Premier League champions knowing that they would need an almost perfect performance to have any chance of getting something out of the game.

And that’s exactly what they did: Mohamed Salah’s second-half strike secured all three points in a very intense game on Sunday.

A huge result, yes, but Jurgen Klopp was not in the mood to swing his fists on a permanent basis, knowing that his team still has a lot of work to do to improve its position in the league.

The challenge now is to maintain a great game and achieve the same results in the coming weeks, as the games will be fast and intense as we race towards the mid-season break before the World Cup.

West Ham are the next team standing between Liverpool and the other important three points as the Reds prepare to meet in the Premier League in midweek under the lights at Anfield.

1. Liverpool’s season starts here

Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring a goal during a Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Photo date: Sunday, October 16, 2022

A 7:1 victory and a 1-0 victory over the champions.

Liverpool’s last two results read well. Now they have to maintain the same level of performance until the end of the season.

Enter their upcoming matches with the same intensity and aggression that they demonstrated against Pep Guardiola’s team, and the Reds will create any problems for the team.

Whisper it softly, but if they beat West Ham and follow up that result with a win over Nottingham Forest on Friday, they will be just four points behind City ahead of their next match against Brighton this weekend.

It’s time for this team to show some consistency.

2. Will Klopp be in the dugout?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND — Sunday, October 16, 2022: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacts to the terrible decision of the assistant referee, which led to his red card, during the English Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield. (Photo by David Rockliff/Propaganda)

It looks like this.

On Tuesday afternoon, the FA confirmed that Klopp had been charged with misconduct following his behaviour in the 86th minute of the match against City, which ultimately led to his removal.

He has until Friday to respond, and if his charge stands, he may have to watch Saturday’s game against Nottingham Forest from the stands.

Anyway, Moyes says he wants to see Klopp in the dugout on Wednesday night.

“The first thing I’ll say is that I hope he’s in the dugout opposite,” he said.

“Part of this job is that you want to play against the best, compete with them, and Jurgen is not inferior to them in all that he has done for Liverpool over the years.”

3. Did West Ham turn the corner by themselves?

LONDON, ENGLAND — Sunday, November 7, 2021: West Ham United manager David Moyes celebrates his team’s third goal during the English Premier League match between West Ham United and Liverpool at the London Stadium. (Photo by David Rockliff/Propaganda)

Perhaps. They are definitely in a better mood now than before the September international break.

They have not lost any of the five matches they have played since, with four wins on the bounce before last Sunday’s draw at Southampton.

Their improved form means they are just two points behind Liverpool in the table, having played a game more.

The summer contracts of Lucas Paquette and Gianluca Scamacca are starting to show why the Hammers spent a total of £85 million on the pair in the summer transfer window, while Jarrod Bowen is also back in goals.

Of course, this is not a guaranteed victory for Liverpool.

4. Protection of visitors

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – Friday, March 4, 2022: Kurt Zouma of West Ham United, who was filmed kicking a cat earlier in the year, during the English Premier League match between Liverpool and West Ham United at Anfield. Liverpool won 1-0. (Photo by David Rockliff/Propaganda)

However, West Ham currently have a few absentees in defence.

Nayef Agerd, signed in the summer, remains in the game, and Moyes said on Tuesday that Kurt Zouma has recovered from his illness, but may not be ready for the trip to Anfield.

Another central defender Craig Dawson is also in doubt as he missed the draw with Southampton due to a hip injury.

Their defensive problems forced Moyes to set up an impromptu defence at St Mary’s, where Ben Johnson and Aaron Cresswell started as part of a three-man central defence.

Is it a good time to meet Salah in uniform? Probably not.

Possible West Ham XI: Fabianski; Kerer, Zouma, Johnson; Koufal, Soucek, Rice, Emerson; Bowen, Paqueta, Skamacca

5. What to do without Jota?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – Sunday, October 16, 2022: Liverpool’s Diogo Hotu is carried away with an injury on a stretcher during the English Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield. (Photo by David Rockliff/Propaganda)

Klopp’s decision to move from his usual 4-3-3 to 4-4-2 system has worked well in recent weeks: Liverpool have looked more solid and also posed a greater threat in attack.

Injuries, however, continue to complicate the life of the boss, who now has to decide whether he can really stick to the same scheme without Luis Diaz and Diogo Hota.

Jota was stretchered off in added time against City, and Klopp confirmed on Tuesday that the Portuguese forward will miss the World Cup and be sidelined for “months.”

If he decides to use the same scheme, Fabio Carvalho may be the most likely player to fill the void on the left flank of Liverpool’s attack, having impressed Rangers last week.

Here we list three other ways Klopp could have set up his team without Diaz or Hota.

6. Could Alexander-Arnold have been in the game from the very beginning?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – TUESDAY, October 3, 2022: Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League third round game between Liverpool and Glasgow Rangers at Anfield. (Photo by David Rockliff/Propaganda)

Trent Alexander-Arnold was a shocking player on the Liverpool bench before the match against City just a week after a nasty ankle injury in the match against Arsenal.

Reports said that the initial timeframe for his recovery was about two to three weeks, but having reached the final stage of the victory over City, the right-back should fight for a return to the starting lineup at some point this week. .

Whether Klopp thinks Alexander-Arnold can start the game with West Ham and Nottingham Forest is another question, since they will have a short time between Wednesday evening and the lunch break on Saturday.

Ibrahima Konate may return to training this weekend, while Curtis Jones, Calvin Ramsey, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are no longer injured, but they need time to get fit.

Here are two options for how the Reds can line up against the Hammers on Wednesday.

Possible Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Thiago; Elliott, Salah, Carvalho; Nunez

7. What did the boss say?

An intriguing press conference from the boss on Tuesday, including some comments on how injuries to Diaz and Hota could affect his thinking in terms of team building.

Klopp was asked if he was “confident” that his players would be able to achieve another stable series of results.

“If you see it from game to game, then it’s not a problem because you put everything into one game and then recover and put everything into the next game, so it wasn’t a real problem.

“I know where your question leads: “Can you do it for that long?”

“That’s why we change the lineups as much and as often as we can without changing the structure, but, of course, now the two players who played for us on the left are out for a long time.

“It’s useless, so we have to think about systems, we have to think about everything.”

8. Did you know?

LONDON, ENGLAND — Sunday, January 31, 2021: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates with teammate captain Jordan Henderson (left) scoring the second goal during the English Premier League match between West Ham United and Liverpool at the London Stadium. (Photo by David Rockliff/Propaganda)

Salah has scored nine goals against the Hammers, the most goals he has scored in the Premier League with Watford.

After losing to Crystal Palace in April 2017, Liverpool have not lost in the last 83 league matches at home in front of fans and in the last 79 with a full house.

The Reds have not lost in 28 Premier League home matches since losing 1-0 to Fulham in March 2021, winning 21 and 16 clean matches.

Roberto Firmino, with six goals, has scored twice as many goals this season as any other Reds player.

9. The man in the middle

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – Sunday, March 31, 2019: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp talks to the fourth official with. Attwell during the English Premier League match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield. (Photo by David Rockliff/Propaganda)

Stuart Attwell will take responsibility for that, he also oversaw the Reds’ 9-0 win over Bournemouth earlier this season.

A similar score here would be good!

He showed 20 yellow cards and two red cards in five Premier League matches that he refereed in the 2022/23 season.

10. How can you follow?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – SUNDAY, JULY 31, 2022: General view during the pre-season friendly match between Liverpool and Strasbourg at Anfield. Strasbourg won 3-0. (Photo by David Rockliff/Propaganda)