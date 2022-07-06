10 Hilarious Memes that Summarize Call Of Duty Games

The next installment of the Call of Duty franchise, Modern Warfare II, will be released on October 28, and fans are more excited than ever. With the return of the series to the Steam ecosystem, it looks like countless PC players will finally be able to join in the fun, which will help make multiplayer even more exciting.

Of course, it also means that more fans will be ready to access the next game, which means one thing: more people will create memes and other fun content dedicated to CoD. Considering how incredible past memes have been, there’s probably a lot of fun waiting for them in the future.

Somewhat inaccurate

While the franchise has always tried to imitate the reality of war as best as possible, Call of Duty: Mobile has sometimes happened to exaggerate the truth. The idea that the player will need a specific pre-written number of kills before he can call for air support is somewhat ridiculous.

If a player needs air support, then he needs help. Just giving this help to players who are already on top of the world is really just a game giving a head start to a character who is already in the lead. Besides, it’s certainly not something realistic.

Take cover!

In Call of Duty, it is difficult to find a good hiding place, especially a shelter that is not yet occupied by another player, is not in the enemy’s field of view, or is in an ideal location for a revival camp. Thus, it has become a kind of Call of Duty cliche that players can hide together.

The reality is that this gives an advantage as it means more players can watch from more angles to protect each other. This, however, means that one well-placed grenade can mean the end of an entire squad, which is why it’s so funny to think of so many soldiers gathered in one place.

We must run

Duty calls, whether it’s a modern war or just going to the toilet. Therefore, whenever players have an opportunity, they drop the controller and run to the toilet. Of course, it doesn’t always end well for every player.

It’s an experience that most gamers understand when they have to rush back to the computer or console because they didn’t expect their resurrection or the next round to come so soon. A universal experience, but one that players try to avoid as much as possible.

dog rowing

Hijacked is usually considered one of the best Call of Duty cards. After all, this is a unique place in the middle of the ocean, which is aesthetically and strategically different from everything else in the franchise. It also helps to add to the feeling that the players are on their own in the water and their team has to cover their backs.

That’s why it’s especially funny when players feel the need to summon a K-9 squad. Because what exactly are they supposed to do? Swim to the place? The idea of dogs paddling to the boat in a desperate attempt to get there fast enough to provide extra support to the crew is funny.

Too in character

Sometimes it’s too easy to get carried away with games. Although gamers often sit in a computer chair or on the couch, staring at the screen, it may seem that they are a thousand miles away, participating in an imaginary battle with incredible stakes.

Sometimes it can make processing difficult when the real world suddenly rings and they come back to reality. There’s a slight blackout for a split second, which is why it’s so funny to think of a man in a military uniform sitting down to finish a Call of Duty match before dinner.

Teamwork brings a dream to life

Not everyone can be the best on the team, but that doesn’t mean that the lowest member can’t celebrate a random victory. One kill benefits the team—even if that player is knocked down more often than not. Ultimately, someone has to be on the lowest rung of the totem pole.

Of course, these players should probably avoid one-on-one cards, as this is likely to end a little less positively. It is also doubtful that they will ever really cope with such a series. But that’s what friends are for.

Takes up little space

As video games became more and more complex, they also got bigger and bigger.