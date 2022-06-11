10 Highlights of Devolver Digital Developer Day and Events

Shortly after the launch event of Summer Game Fest on June 9, the Not-E3 summer holidays continued with Developers Day 2022 and Devolver Digital Direct 2022 presentations. Day of the Devs, which was broadcast live immediately after the event organized by Jeff Cayley, celebrated its 10th anniversary by showcasing even more excellent indie games.

At 18:00 EDT on the official twitchgaming channel and the official Devolver channels, Devolver Digital held its annual unique conference. As usual with Devolver presentations, they were filled with hilarious jokes in which Devolver executives (and guest star Suda51) accidentally broke the fabric of the universe and in the meantime announced some projects like Anger Foot.

Choo-Choo Charles — A unique horror experience

Choo Choo Charles, probably inspired by many memes about Thomas the steam locomotive, is an upcoming horror game with an open world, which should be released sometime this year. On the island where the player lives, there is a terrifying monster that looks like a train, known to locals as “Charles”, who likes to eat people. Using the old yellow train, the player must explore the island, complete missions and find the necessary debris that can turn the train into an unstoppable killing machine capable of killing the beast.

But when exploring the area, the player must be careful, because a spider-like creepy monster may be right around the corner. During the live broadcast of Day of the Devs, the developer commented on some gameplay footage that showed that this game is actually terrible, despite the absurd premise.

While Triple-A games have only recently started adding more female protagonists, indie games have had excellent representation of minority groups in recent years, including many wonderful LGBTQ+ protagonists. Ustwo Games, developers of the award-winning Monument Valley puzzle series, continue this positive development by releasing new turn-based tactics-bagel Desta: The Memories Between, which features the titular non-binary protagonist Desta.

According to a short presentation during Day of the Devs, the game focuses on a 20-year-old Deste who is struggling with the loss of his father. While exploring her dream world, Desta encounters their past, fears and anxieties. As with Supergiant’s Pyre, the game, which has no release date yet, combines sports gameplay with emotional storytelling.

Time Flies — a cute game about death

Created by Michael Frey, who has created other monochrome games such as Plug & Play and Kids, Time Flies is an upcoming monochrome death adventure game scheduled for release in 2023. In this game, players control a fly in a human house. When a small insect buzzes and interacts with the environment, it can perform various silly tasks from its to-do list.

But the fly does not have long to live, and the number of seconds is determined by the average life expectancy in real countries. At the presentation of Day of the Devs, Frey talked about this latest art project.

A well for animals is an artistic achievement

Although many indie pixel graphics games have been released in recent years, most of them are just trying to emulate the old pixel graphics games in order to return to the nostalgic style. This year, during the Developers’ Day, single developer Billy Basso instead wanted to use modern technology to bring pixel graphics to a new level in the upcoming metroidvaniya Animal Well, the release date of which is still unknown.

In Animal Well, players explore a dark maze filled with puzzles, upgrades and strange creatures. Since modern computers have more powerful visual and computing capabilities, the game will have dynamic lighting and other features that would not be available in retro games, which will lead to an exquisite visual pleasure for the eyes.

Bear And Breakfast — relaxing management simulator

Bear and Breakfast, which is scheduled for release on July 28, is an upcoming unique management simulator in which the player controls a bear named Hank. When Hank and his friends stumble upon an abandoned shack in the woods, they decide to open a new hotel there. Players will be able to design every detail of their new business with all kinds of furniture, floor coverings, decorations and much more. They will also serve guests and even cook food, and there are many interesting characters to meet.

But the woods also hide some dark secrets that Hank will gradually discover as the business grows. Along with this, another interesting management simulator announced during the presentation of Day of the Devs is the Stone Age farming simulator Roots of Pacha, which will be released sometime this year.