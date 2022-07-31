10 Hidden Gems Movies on Amazon Prime of the 2000s

Upcoming shows like “Criminals” and “Their Own League” are the focus of many Amazon Prime subscribers this summer, but that doesn’t mean the streaming service lacks great movies to watch. Since there aren’t many original new releases on the platform, you need to dive into their extensive back catalog.

This is especially true of films of the 2000s with such classics as Gladiator, Sean from the dead and the Fantastic Mr. Fox. Looking even closer at the list of available films, you will find several underrated and underrated films of that era that are worth watching.

Quiet (2005)

In 1999, Jamie Babbitt directed the cult classic film “But I’m a Cheerleader”, and a few years later she continued it with the film “Quietly”. Unlike the comedic version of her first film, “Tycho” is more of a psychological thriller with storylines that stay with you for days after you finish it.

The story centers on a deaf teenager who is sent to live with his godparents, and eventually he learns all the secrets of the family, including the contradictory relationship. Initially, the film was not critically acclaimed, but over the years it has become more popular, and it featured a strong cast led by Elisha Cuthbert.

Antoine Fischer (2002)

Everyone knows Denzel Washington as one of the most experienced actors of all time, but he also has an impressive career as a director. In fact, Washington even filmed an episode once The anatomy of passion. Here he made his debut behind the camera with Antoine Fischer.

Inspired by a true story, the film tells about a man in the Navy who has to visit a psychiatrist after an outbreak of violence. It struggled at the box office, but received positive reviews. Along with directing, Washington also plays the key role of Dr. Jerome Davenport, a psychiatrist.

The Moan of the Black Snake (2006)

The name “Black Snake Moan” is taken from the song of the same name in 1927. This is another film that caused controversy at the time of release. In the center of the plot is a man who tries to “cure” a woman of her nymphomania by holding her captive in his house.

Ultimately, the film had problems from a commercial point of view, but it got better when it came to critics. Despite being overlooked by many, it does feature Samuel L. Jackson, Christina Ricci and Justin Timberlake, which gives him an impressive talent to direct it.

JCVD (2008)

By the time the 2000s came, Jean-Claude Van Damme was no longer one of the main Hollywood action stars. However, that didn’t stop him from finding a way to turn it into something special for the camera when he played the 2008 version of himself in JCVD.

The indie film follows him as an unlucky former action star whose personal life is in decline as he finds himself involved in a robbery at a post office. The surreal nature of the film and Van Damme’s acting helped him become one of the few certified fresh projects of the actor on Rotten Tomatoes.

Twisted (2002)

When it comes to music videos, there aren’t many names more famous than Jonas Okerlund. He has made videos for artists such as Madonna, Lady Gaga, The Rolling Stones and many others, and has received several Grammy Awards for his efforts.

In 2002, Jonas Okerlund made his feature film debut as the director of the comedy crime drama “Span”, dedicated to three crazy days in the life of a man who finds himself involved in the world of the methamphetamine trade. Jason Schwartzman, Brittany Murphy, John Leguizamo and others complement the strong cast.

I Love You, Phillip Morris (2009)

After several years of appearing in more serious, dramatic roles, Jim Carrey seemed to have returned to his comedic roots in the late 2000s. He followed Yes Man with I Love You Phillip Morris, which is based on a rather absurd true story.

The plot spans the 80s and 90s as it focuses on a con man (Jim Carrey) who falls in love with his fellow criminal (Ewan McGregor) and their relationship over the years, including several prison escapes. There are some disagreements about the people involved, but the film itself is still worth watching.

Bottle Shock (2008)

After his tragic death, Alan Rickman’s fans around the world definitely came back and watched his incredible filmography. There are classics like the Harry Potter franchise, Die Hard and more, but there are also some hidden gems like Bottle Shock.

Based on the 1976 wine competition known as the Paris Trial, the film depicts the events that led to the Californian wine defeating its French counterpart. Due to low box office receipts and mixed reviews, he was overlooked, but with Rickman, Chris Pine, Rachel Taylor and others, there are many reasons to watch.

Whip It Up (2009)

Sports films are common, although most of them are devoted to baseball, football and popular sports of this kind.