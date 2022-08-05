10 Great Actors Who Chose Bad Roles, according to Reddit

Phenomenon is one of the most unintentionally funny films ever made, but Zooey Deschanel recently defended M. Night Shyamalan’s film, explaining that it was misunderstood. But most critics and viewers say that Deschanel, Mark Wahlberg and their agents made a big mistake.

While most actors audition, the actors on the best list receive so many offers that they can usually choose which project they want to work on next. But it’s not always as great as it seems, and it’s so easy to make a mistake and make the wrong choice. Between Robert De Niro’s fascination with comedy and Michael Fassbender’s streak of failures, these great actors have chosen several unsuccessful roles.

Matt Damon

Matt Damon has an outstanding filmography filled with some of the best dramas of the 21st century and some of the most exciting action films, such as the Bourne series. But one action movie that wasn’t so revolutionary was the sci-fi movie “Elysium.”

Strange-Shape-9281 thinks Damon made a terrible choice by taking on this role, stating: “I remember being interested in the premise, but translating to the screen just didn’t work for me.” Although the movie didn’t turn out great, it’s actually easy to understand why Damon took on this job. Director Neil Blomkamp became a byword in Hollywood after the success of District 9, and according to users, the film had a great concept; the director just couldn’t land.

Jared Leto

Critical-Writer3968 believes that Jared Leto has chosen several bad roles in the past, in particular, the Joker in Suicide Squad. The redditor states: “Jared Leto is a good actor, but his Joker is kind of weird and not in a good way.” The trailer spoiling the finale was the least of “Suicide Squad’s” worries, as the Joker-looking gangster rapper was subjected to endless criticism when it was released.

But while Leto was supposed to stay away from the movie, the character wasn’t so much connected to the movie as to the game. The actor made a somewhat strange choice when it came to the incarnation of the Clown Prince of the underworld. Unfortunately, Leto apparently made another bad choice with the recently released “Morbius,” which had no box office receipts and left viewers baffled.

Robert De Niro

Strange-Shape-9281 thinks that Robert De Niro has played too many bad roles, and cites Dirty Grandpa as a vivid example. The Redditor comments: “It’s hard to imagine that Travis Bickle is the guy who goes to fraternity parties with Zac Efron.” After the success of Analyze It, the floodgates opened, and De Niro began acting in a variety of mediocre comedies.

However, De Niro has such a stable record as an actor, as he still shows incredible performances in instantly classic films, even if he plays too many comedic roles. Only in 2019, the actor starred in “The Joker”, the highest-grossing film for a billion dollars, and in “The Irishman”, Martin Scorsese’s masterpiece at a late stage of his career.

Michael Fassbender

Michael Fassbender is a truly incredible actor, he does not practice strange playing techniques, he can show powerful emotional performance on command, and he is great in action. But it seems that few people have ever seen it, because most of his films fail at the box office, and there is a clear reason for that.

Callmemacready cheerfully notes: “Michael Fassbender needs to fire his agent, he’s too good for many of his roles.” It is unknown what the movie might turn out to be, as the script can be well read, but the end result can very easily turn into a complete mess, and it seems that this was the case with Assassin’s Creed, Macbeth and The Counselor. Fassbender was so unlucky with the choice that, according to Cinema Blend, 15% of the rambling thriller “The Snowman” was not even filmed.

Nicolas Cage

Nobodycares2022 thinks Nicolas Cage is making the worst acting choice, claiming: “I bet he never turned down a role unless he was already busy with another one.” There’s no better actor who stars in worse movies than Cage, but what makes it funny is that the actor almost wears his bad acting choice as a badge of honor.

And no matter how bad the movie is, it still gives its best, instead of making phone calls, which is quite respectable. But what makes his choice more interesting is that Cage has turned down many iconic roles. The actor turned down Aragorn in The Lord of the Rings and Neo in The Matrix, the latter of which was simply because the actor didn’t want to fly to Australia.

Guy Pearce

Hillz44 believes that Guy Pearce ruined his entire career with one film, noting: “A fantastic actor. The time machine ruined him.” “The Time Machine” is a bad remake, which does not correspond to the original at all. It was so bad that Redditors want another remake. However, while Pierce may have made the wrong choice, it certainly didn’t ruin his career.