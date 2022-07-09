10 funny horror video games that will appeal even to those who don’t like horror

Starting with upcoming narrative games like The Quarry, and ending with recent multiplayer projects like Evil Dead: The Game, for gamers who don’t like horror, it has become easy to completely avoid this genre.

Horror video games have always tried to scare, but there are games that prefer an easier approach to scare players. There are many fans who like the story and characters of horror games, but while there are games that promise a milder horror, it may not be easy to find ones that fans who do not play in the horror genre will never have to fear. Gamers who may be wary of this genre may be interested in these games that can be enjoyed without fear.

Five Nights With Freddie

In this long-running series, the player plays the role of a nighttime employee of Freddy Fazbear Pizza, who must overcome deadly animatronics, as well as a decreasing power scale. The popularity of Five Nights at Freddy’s, known for its screamers and claustrophobic gameplay, is only growing.

Non-horror fans can appreciate that this game never takes itself seriously, and animal animatronics look more ridiculous than truly frightening, for example, Freddy Fazber’s top hat and bow tie look more ridiculous than anything else. The player is also limited to one place, which means that he can always wait for the screamer to happen, rather than waiting in anticipation.

Poppy game time

Poppy Playtime takes inspiration from Five Nights at Freddy’s and sends the player to an abandoned toy factory, where the player solves puzzles with a far-reaching set to capture and discovers VHS tapes that contain new knowledge about intelligent toy monsters trying to find you.

Non-horror fans will appreciate the softer tone of the game, where Poppy Playtime acts more like a minor inconvenience than a true horror villain, feeling more like a presence than a ghostly stalker. The puzzles are intriguing and never intimidate the player, while the grappling kit eases frustration by giving the player the ability to pick up items from a long distance.

Resident Evil 5

The first parts of Resident Evil evoked a true sense of fear with its often terrifying villains and complex scenery. Resident Evil 5 is the first part in which, according to fans, the emphasis was on fast–paced action and energetic adventures, and the story continued as a round-the-world adventure, and not as a limited horror game.

Bat monsters and infected zombies are still trying to cause mild disgust in non-horror movies, but the game never reaches the level of horror, except for the mannered humor reminiscent of the movie Jallo. Non-horror fans can also appreciate the main character Chris Redfield, whose caustic humor softens the terrifying tones and enhances the comedic elements of the narrative.

Alan Wake

Alan Wake is a psychological thriller, reminiscent of “Twin Peaks”, in which the player finds himself in the broken consciousness of the main character. In search of his missing wife, Wake encounters supernatural ghosts in the form of ghosts and must fight his way to victory with a flashlight and weapons.

Related: The 8 Best Characters in Alan Wake Remastered

The story is more like a slow-moving mystery than a big horror game involving hilarious secondary characters and scenery that never take themselves too seriously. From a lively mystical fight at a rock concert to a mysterious forest in which the player will crave specific answers, the gameplay is aimed at getting the player interested in the fight, rather than escalating tension.

The dead in daylight

Dead by Daylight is a multiplayer game in which four hapless teenagers team up against one horror icon, from Freddy Krueger to Michael Myers. Players can choose whether they want to take control of these iconic villains or pursue one of them instead, and the upgrade networks allow the player to increase their power stats.

The game is surprisingly dynamic and endlessly fascinating, with large maps similar to mazes that promise equal chances of winning for any of the teams. Teenagers have several chances to escape from death and are unlikely to feel like an enemy target. Horror lovers may also like how easy it is to stop a killer from barricades or careful teamwork.

Little nightmares

Inspired by Alice in Wonderland, Little Nightmares is an adventure side-scroller in which the player must dodge bloodthirsty cooks, leeches and evil creatures. Since the main character’s height is less than a foot, the story is told from a miniature point of view, in comparison with which the enemy looks huge.

The whimsical tone and ridiculous premise mitigate some of the more horrific themes of isolation and claustrophobia. The sixth is one of the most charming main characters of the genre, and the player can feel a kinship with the silent character. The monsters themselves look like cartoon caricatures, and it is unlikely that horror lovers will really be afraid of the antagonists.