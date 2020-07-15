10 Fun Facts from the drama ‘What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim?’

These facts and curiosities of the K-drama ‘What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim?’ Will surprise you. Find out more fun facts about ‘What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim?’ , Drama starring by Park Seo Joon and Park Min Young.

‘What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim? ‘or’ What’s wrong with Secretary Kim ? ‘ is a romantic and comedy K-drama for tvN television, it has 16 chapters and its transmission began on July 6, 2018, the last chapter was published on July 26, 2018.

In dorama they worked very famous and talented actors such as Park Seo Joon, Park Min Young, Kim Hye Ok Kim Byung Ok, Lee Tae Hwan, Go is Won and Hwang Chan Sung , who did a great job on the set of recording.

‘What’s wrong with Secretary Kim?’ It is the story of Lee Young Joon, a wealthy CEO, owner of ‘Unique Group’, Kim Mi So is his secretary, but she decides to leave her job to pursue her dreams.

Directors of the drama ‘What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim?’ were the renowned Park Joon Hwa and Yoo Jong Sun.

The series ‘What’s wrong with Secretary Kim?’ It is based on a novel and the web comic of the same name.

During episode 12 the actors of the K-drama ‘What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim?’ They are watching the drama ‘Oh Hae Young Again’ on the TvN network.

In some scenes for the drama they used popular K-pop songs like: MOMOLAND’s’ BBoom BBoom ‘and’ Mr. Chu ‘from Apink.

The screenwriter for the Korean drama ‘ What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim?’ It was Jung Eun Young, and the original plot idea is from writer Jung Kyung Yoon.

Park Seo Joon’s character Lee Young Joon’s house is the same one that was used for the recording of the drama ‘Secret Garden’.

The small actor who played Lee Young Joon is named Moon Woo Jin, and the actress who impersonated Mi So is named Kim Ji Yoo.

The K-drama ‘What’s Happening to Secretary Kim?’ It is one of the most watched dramas on the TvN network, fans of the series enjoyed all 16 chapters and had a very good audience.

At the 2019 Soompi Awards, Park Min Young won ‘Best Actress of the Year’ for her work on the K-drama ‘What’s Happening to Secretary Kim?’.

At the 2018 APAN Awards, Park Seo Joon was the winner of the shortlist for ‘Excellence in Acting’ for his work on the Korean drama ‘ What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim?’.

