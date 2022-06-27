10 films that people thought were based on real events, according to Reddit

Very often films tend to present themselves based on real events. Do the producers think it will sell the story better, or it may even be based to some extent on real events. An interesting example of this is the “Enchantment” universe, where a whole plot developed from several basic facts, since Lorraine and Ed Warren really existed, and Annabel’s doll is actually locked in their museum of paranormal phenomena.

While the rest of this story is largely fiction, fans are hungry for more— and they will get it, as production of the sequel to “The Nun” begins this fall. However, it is not only the horror genre that is to blame for this. After all, “based on real events” is a term that is used very loosely, and there are many films that mistakenly believe that they are based on real people and events.

Fargo

Although this film seems like a bone of contention to many, Redditor punktual was the one who pointed out how misleading the film is: “From the very beginning, he literally states, ‘This is a true story,’ and the plot is rich in things that make you doubt the truth and that the film uses an unreliable storytelling technique. He lies to you all the time. Even the title of the movie is lying to you. The city of Fargo is in North Dakota, not Minnesota.”

People on Reddit didn’t like that Fargo was trying to pass itself off as based on real events. Perhaps this is a ridiculous tactic, because there is no doubt that more people will see the film because it allegedly happened. People understand that movies are made up, but they don’t like being misled.

The Blair Witch Project

Reddit user sazephyr99 said: “My parents were completely and absolutely convinced that the Blair Witch was real. They logged into their dial-up Internet and printed out supporting articles to distribute to their friends. No kidding.”

The parents of this Redditor were not alone. Among the entries in this branch, The Blair Witch Project appears more than once. The documentary style of filming apparently convinced people that the story itself is real. So much so that people visited the city of Burkittsville en masse, although, according to the city historian, there has never been a Blair witch in this city (via Thrillist). Despite a small production budget, he had a very successful box office moment.

Paranormal activity

“I saw him sitting in the front row in a crowded theater. This is the final scene. Oh my God. I jumped. Lol. Redditor ZombieJesus1987.

After the success of the Blair Witch project, his example was followed by the film Paranormal Phenomenon with his style of shooting in the style of the cinema of truth. It’s based on the premise that people will find a movie scarier if they think something is really happening, and the documentary style helps convince the audience that it’s real.

Brave Heart

“Brave heart. Although this is based on a real person, all the events are either greatly exaggerated or happened in the wrong order,” Reddit user LezPlayLater noted, while Reddit user TelephoneCreepy2518 added that “people in Scotland hate Braveheart” because of this fact.

Another genre that is guilty of the whole movie being considered accurate because they got a few facts right is historical fiction. Considering how many films commit this sin, it’s surprising that the list is not so complete, but “Braveheart” is mentioned more than once. This is so inaccurate that it even got into the list of the most historically inaccurate films.

The Horrors of Amityville

“All the films about Amityville promoted the narrative of “real stories,” which was complete nonsense.” Apparently, there is a trend with horror movies, which was noticed by Redditor user B_Hound, who noticed that this is happening with this horror classic as well. Another Redditor added that this is especially common in The Conjuring universe.

Many horror films try to present “real events” from an angle, while most of them are actually very far from what happened, and are only partially based on real events. But there’s something that makes a horror movie especially scary if someone thinks it really happened at some point, so the horror genre keeps using that to its advantage. Although this film is based on real events, most of it is fictional.

Hidalgo

“Hidalgo is considered a true story, despite the fact that there is not a single factual thing in the film. It was based on the autobiography of a famous fraudster and liar. The horse racing on which the film is based has never existed.” — noted Reddit user ahnuts.

As funny as it is to have this story actually happen, the Redditor is right. This was called the Hopkins Hoax, as there was no evidence to back up the story (via True West Magazine). Despite this, the trailer still advertised it as “based on an incredible true story”, so many people believed it.