10 Films Similar to Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis

Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis was met with praise from both critics and the public. Because of Luhrmann’s often vibrant and lively filmmaking style, many considered him the ideal director to tell the story of the king of rock and roll and his residence in Las Vegas.

Elvis is one of the many musical biographical films that attracts the recognition of the awards season and arouses great interest among moviegoers, because viewers like to go behind the scenes of their favorite artists and learn the stories of their origin. For those who left Elvis wanting to watch more movies in a similar style, there are plenty of movies to watch.

Walk the Line (2005)

The biographical film about country singer Johnny Cash and his wife and frequent co-author June Carter after its release in 2005 became a mega-hit with both the public and critics. The film centers around Cash’s then infamous concert and Folsom State Prison, as well as his early life full of fame, loss and addiction that led him to this moment. The role of Carter played by Reese Witherspoon won her the Academy Award for Best Actress.

Cash was in many ways a contemporary of Elvis, and it is a must-see for those who want to learn more about the era of the birth of rock and roll. Joaquin Phoenix’s stunning rendition of “The Man in Black” is a fascinating look at the dark underside of fame in this revolutionary era of music.

Romeo + Juliet (1996)

The rise and fall of a star like Elvis Presley is a story as old as time itself and almost Shakespearean in style. Baz Luhrmann’s presentation of one of the most famous stories of all time, William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, is an explosive modern depiction of tragedy and one of Luhrmann’s many cinematic approaches to cultural folklore.

For those who enjoyed the glitz and glamour Elvis, Romeo + Juliet offers most of the same stylistic innovations in the depiction of romance, tragedy and love of excess. Young Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes in the role of unhappy lovers is one of the most iconic novels in modern cinema.

Go Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)

With a huge number of great comedies like John C. Reilly, Kristen Wiig and Paul Rudd, “Go Hard: The Dewey Cox Story” parodies many modern musical biographies like “Crossing the Line.” Based on a fictional rock legend, the film hilariously chronicles the life of rock music pioneer Dewey Cox as he encounters tragedy, a counterculture movement (with several Beatles in tow) and drug addiction. Despite the fact that after the release of the film was met with ambiguity, now he has something like fans.

Walk Hard’s self-aware approach to a typical musical biopic is similar to Baz Luhrmann’s approach to Elvis. This balance of cynicism and stupidity in portraying the absurdity of fame has become a clear source of inspiration for the new biopic. In the film, even Dewey Cox meets Elvis Presley, played by musician Jack White.

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

Bohemian Rhapsody was the last major musical biopic before Elvis. Despite the controversy among many film critics for being formulaic and having some revisionist history, the portrayal of the band Queen and its frontman Freddie Mercury has collected almost a billion dollars worldwide and received several Oscar nominations, and Rami Malek took home Best Actor.

Those who liked Elvis will most likely like this musical biopic, which tells about the musical era of the late 1970s – mid—1980s, which came after the death of Elvis Presley. Those who want to learn more about the history of pop culture and the music that followed it will like the film, and those who are familiar with the legend of Freddie Mercury will be amazed at Malek’s ability to embody the performer.

Elvis and Nixon (2016)

This fairly recent Elvis biopic depicts a real-life meeting between Elvis Presley and then-President Richard Nixon in 1970. common ground in the war against drugs and hatred of hippies and The Beatles.

For those who want to learn more about the life of Elvis Presley, not shown in the film, “Elvis and Nixon” highlights the more conservative side of Presley, which some viewers may find unpleasant. The film is an interesting portrayal of Elvis’ often contradictory views on drugs and his place in the counterculture, adding humanity, for better or for worse, to a musician who is often more myth than man.

Moulin Rouge! (2001)

For those who want to learn more about Baz Luhrmann’s filmography, his 2001 epic musical novel offers something similar to Elvis. The film tells about a tragic romance between a poet and a cabaret artist at the famous Moulin Rouge Theater in Paris, using popular modern songs as a jukebox.