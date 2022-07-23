10 films in which a light crime ends badly, according to Reddit

The upcoming release of See How They Run left whodunnit fans excited with the recent release of its trailer. While viewers were left impressed by the movie’s slick ability to capture the familiar old timely charm and sarcastic wit, fans were also longing for those crime movies that give off that same confidence before going horribly wrong.

In recent years, cinemagoers have become accustomed to high-quality crime flicks with sophisticated plots but after, the release of Windfall earlier this year, Reddit users have created a comprehensive list of crime movies gone wrong. Whether it’s a poorly timed home invasion or a bank heist committed by clowns, these movies will prove that there isn’t such thing as an ‘easy’ crime.

Dog Day Afternoon (1975)

Dog Day Afternoon stars Al Pacino in what some fans consider his best role especially when he is paired up with the equally funny John Cazale to play two opportunistic foolish men who seek to rob a bank. This undynamic duo isn’t as slick as they appear when Sal seems to grapple and almost drop his weapon without any attempt to hide his identity.

Reddit user heymossy shared how the bank robbery goes “hilariously wrong [and is] basically a wild ride from start to finish” with the pair’s chaotic manner drawing attention to what they thought would be a quick and uncomplicated crime. The movie is incredibly well written and contains “so many good one-liners” that saw fans invested in every wrong move made by this silly combo.

Quick Change (1990)

Quick Change is an underrated heist movie that stars the hilarious Bill Murray and, according to LaffyTaffeta, is the perfect movie “if you’re in the mood for a laugh”. This quirky film follows Grimm as he enlists his best friend and girlfriend to carry out a bank heist, and the crime goes surprisingly smooth until it comes to fleeing NYC.

The movie showcases the tumultuous trio dressed as clowns as their flawless robbery goes to rack and ruin as they are met with a series of hilarious scenarios (although not hilarious for them). The film is eventful from the offset and keeps momentum due to its obscure plot twists mirroring how the groups clowning around almost cost them their successful heist, keeping fans engaged and laughing till the final scene.

Windfall (2022)

Windfall reignites fans’ love for the great confined thriller, with the movie taking place in the loved-up couples’ holiday home where they coincidently turn up while they’re being robbed. The movie toys with Alfred Hitchcock’s infamous confined flicks due to its ability to place viewers within the action.

Windfall relies heavily on conversation when the lonesome robbery soon turns into a hostage situation, building suspense with the threat of entrapment. Lildave6 explained how they really “enjoyed Windfall” as it abandons the “team that turns on each other [and instead focuses on] a crime that goes horribly wrong”, showcased through a perfect cast and cleverly written dialogue.

Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead (2007)

According to Stev02008, “Before the Devil Knows Your Dead [is a] SUPER underrated film [that] won’t disappoint” due to it proving how far people will go when struggling to make ends meet as it follows two brothers who plan to rob their parent’s jewelry store, almost costing them everything.

The movie focuses closely on themes of betrayal, greed, and addiction, making it a clever movie that many fans can resonate with and acts as a warning to those seemingly ‘victimless crimes’. Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead explores how all crimes come with consequences, especially when the crime one carries out is against their family, who seeks out the criminals whose simple plan turned into much more after a tragic outcome.

Fargo (1996)

Fargo is one of the Coen brother’s most rewatchable movies to date and in recent years, has inspired a series under the same name. This fun crime flick paved the way for more films of its kind, with its eccentric characters and bizarre plot enticing fans from the beginning until the very end. Jerry employs someone to ‘innocently’ kidnap his wife in a way to manipulate his father-in-law out of ransom money.

But, as usual, the crime fails to be as simple as first thought, with jellybeans sharing that “Fargo is the definition of this” type of movie”. The placid kidnap of his wife turns bloody but somehow remains lighthearted due to its attachment to black comedy that left fans wide-eyed and open-mouthed whilst also letting out a chuckle at the expense of Jerry’s smug plan.

Panic Room (2002)

Starring a young Kristen Stewart and Jodie Foster, Panic Room follows a gang of intruders, who think their next home invasion task will be a get-in and get-out job, but find the very thing they’re after hidden within the panic room alongside Meg and Sarah.

In terms of movies where an easy crime goes wrong, Quirky_AD_7325 suggested that “this is the answer [because] who knew a mother and her daughter could be such a testing team”.This complex flick got viewers’ blood pumping as the simple home invasion turned into a twisted game of bribery with the gang attempting to lure the pair out, encouraging its fans to root for the mother and daughter duo who put up more of a fight than the intruders expected.

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Reservoir Dogs is the indie film that launched the career of Quentin Tarantino, who is now considered a major director within the film world. Reddit user lehigh_larry suggested that “Reservoir Dogs is the pinnacle of” an easy crime went wrong as the film follows six criminals enlisted on a heist that soon gets interrupted by the police, resulting in them turning on one another.

Although Reservoir Dogs was made on a low budget, it is still a slick thriller that relies heavily on dialogue to build suspense as the jewelry heist soon turns into a multitude of crimes as Quentin Tarantino’s love for bloodied violence made an appearance. The last scene sees two of the criminals go out in a blaze of glory whilst others are caught in the crossfire, making it a memorable final scene in cinematic history.

Very Bad Things (1998)

Very Bad Things embodies its title and creates a humorous crime movie where a series of very bad things happen after Kyle Fisher’s bachelor party spirals into chaos when the woman they invited dies. Instead of calling the cops, the panicked gang decides to take matters into their own hands, resulting in complete carnage.

The movie sees the eccentric group of pals grapple with their questionable sense of logic and many fans screamed at the screen alongside Cameron Diaz. Reddit user gordita_brunch likened Very Bad Things to “an extremely dark version of The Hangover” that saw a suspected crime that could have been ruled as unexplained, turn into a crime worthy of jail time for the somewhat innocent gang.

Don’t Breathe (2016)

Don’t Breathe is one of the best thrillers of the 2010s and saw the genre delve into something now known as sensory horror, which employs at least one of the senses to incite fear. At first, it looks like the movie employs blindness as a ‘vulnerability’ but instead creates a vital social commentary on stereotypes of disabled people in the horror genre.

The gang’s easy crime soon goes south when their victim fights back, using his advantage of touch and sound to seek out his attackers (now victims). This resulted in ghost-cookie stating that they “came to [the list to] say this” as the movie perfectly captures what happens when one underestimates someone.

Burn After Reading (2008)

Burn After Reading took the well-known crime movie and combined it with black comedy to make a hysterically funny but obscure thriller that made fans laugh as they sat on the edge of their chair. Directed by the infamous Cohen brothers, the movie doesn’t take itself too seriously but offers fans a complex plot that sees the simple return of CD turn into something much more.

Burn After Reading spirals into complete chaos due to the comedic pairing of Brad Pitt and Frances McDormand, who left several fans in tears, with illogicalhawk explaining that the “entire premise is a hilariously wonderful farce that just keeps collapsing in on itself”.