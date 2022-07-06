10 films about Guardians of the Galaxy

The Guardians of the Galaxy are Marvel’s favorite group of rag-tag misfits, perfect for those fans who find the Avengers lacking a certain cosmic or comedic flavor. While they are indeed some of the studio’s most entertaining characters, to say that their films lack certain tropes would be untrue.

Fans might still be waiting for James Gunn to bring them Guardians Vol. 3, but if it’s anything like the previous two core entries, they can count on more than a few familiar flavors tossed into the planet-hopping mayhem. From Rocket’s explosives to Peter Quill’s impeccable taste in music, there are just a few features that the Guardians would be incomplete without.

The Movies Begin With A Heist

Whether they are doing something good, something bad, or something in between, one thing that can be counted on is that the Guardians will have some form of a heist in their movies. It might be part of the mission, it might be sneaking something valuable from one of the bad guys, or it might be Rocket’s sticky fingers, but something will be stolen much to the delight of the heroes.

The first movie begins with Star-Lord raiding a crypt and stealing an Infinity Stone, and its sequel sees Rocket sneaking away with a bag full of Anulax batteries. Whether it’s for ill intentions or not, something is getting stolen at some point in a Guardians of the Galaxy movie.

Monsters And Creatures

Some believe that the mark of a great sci-fi movie is a world where humans are the aliens, meaning that they are essentially the minority in a galaxy full of otherworldly beings. The Kree, the Krylorians, the Sakaarans, and the Centaurians are just a few of the different alien races brought to the MCU through the Guardians films.

Some of the essential characters and creatures from beyond Earth and even realms like Asgard were hinted at in the Guardians’ movies, such as Thanos, Ego the Living Planet, and the still-missing Adam Warlock. No matter what sort of encounters they have in the future, it’s almost certain that their intergalactic allies and enemies will be anything but human.

Psychedelic Visuals

This is largely thanks to the film stylings of James Gunn, but the comics are also to blame. No matter what planet, universe, or alternate dimension the Guardians find themselves jumping into, it’s a safe bet that both the journey and the destination will have some bright, vivid, and undeniably freaky visuals to bring them off the screen.

As Rocket, Groot, and Yondu know, even warping through jump points across the universe can be a bad trip as travelers are bounced around like a galactic pinball game. And that’s not even mentioning living planets, spaceports made from the skull of a dead god, and clans of Watchers that call the universe home.

Drax’s Unintentional Humor

Miscommunication can be one of the biggest sources of comedy both in and out of the multiverse, and Drax is the absolute master of the art. As an alien being who takes everything literally, metaphors always go over his head and his communication skills need a little work, his comedic chops are on point in a very unintentional and unconventional way.

With lines like “Why is Gamora” and remarking on his “famously huge turds” all in his gravelly and serious demeanor, Drax has proven time and time again to be one of the funniest MCU characters even if he’s trying to be as intimidating as possible. With a name like “Drax the Destroyer,” it’s remarkable to see just how humorous he can be.

Star-Lord’s Family Drama

Family issues are a big part of many superhero stories from Batman to Iron Man, but the familial drama of Peter Quill has to be up there with some of the most difficult. Seeing how his mother died when he was young age because of his father and then he was shortly abducted by Ravagers thereafter, it’s understandable how that cocktail of events certainly does a number on anyone’s backstory.

Despite Star-Lord’s jaded origin story, he miraculously manages to maintain a fun and adventurous persona. Although he does have to come to terms with his issues at some point, it only serves to further develop his character.

Rocket’s Trauma

In all the galaxy, few individuals have suffered more cruelty at the hands of others than Rocket Raccoon. As he so delicately put it in one of his drunken ramblings “I didn’t ask to get made! I didn’t ask to be torn apart and put back together over and over and turned into some little monster!” And through this Oscar-worthy voice-acting performance from Bradley Cooper, the audience learns how much he’s been through.

Not only were his origins on Halfworld traumatic, but Rocket has essentially had to lose the only family he’s ever known and gain them back thanks to the events of Endgame. For a little guy with a big mouth, he’s carrying perhaps the most emotional weight on the team.

I Am Groot

If there’s one thing that will happen in every Guardians gathering, adventure, quest, mission, or capture, Groot will utter his famous repetitive quote. To take a quote from Rocket, “He don’t know talking good like me and you, so his vocabulistics is limited to ‘I’ and ‘am’ and ‘Groot.’ Exclusively in that order.”

For a running gag that seems like it would wear out its welcome before a sequel could even be conceived, it’s practically become the motto of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. It’s impressive to see how just three little words can say so much.

Star-Lord Dances

One of Star-Lord’s trademarks is his love for music and dance, a quality not seen in many superheroes. Whether it’s just him jamming out to Redbone on his way to snatch a valuable Infinity Stone or trying to put the moves on Gamora with his “pelvic sorcery,” Star-Lord will more than likely dance at some point on the mission.

It might be used to distract a villain from blowing up a planet or simply moving and grooving about on the Milano, but Quill isn’t afraid to show off his moves regardless of the situation. Not even the ending credits are safe from a dance-off at the end of a successful mission.

An Awesome Mix

Easily some of the best needle-drops in the MCU come from these movies. If there’s one thing fans of the Guardians are essentially guaranteed with the movies, it’s a phenomenal Awesome Mix soundtrack selected by Star-Lord himself. Seeing how James Gunn relies on the choice of music to further the story in his films, fans can definitely expect a third album containing a variety of smash hits from the ’70s.

Not only does the soundtrack for the Guardians movies establish mood and character, but it also serves as a reflection of Peter Quill’s past. A child of the ’70s growing up off of earth outside of the norms of space and time, he’s bound to retain some tastes of the era.

The Power Of Friendship

Just as the Fast and the Furious franchise focuses on “family” the Guardians of the Galaxy have relied on the power of friendship, sometimes in the literal sense, to save the day. From joining hands around an Infinity Stone to finally cooperating to stop a living planet, the team serves as the living reminder that teamwork makes the dream work.

As cliche as that sounds, the evidence supports it fully. Sharing the near-fatal cosmic power of an Infinity Stone will almost always earn a team of heroes a place in the hall of Marvel fame, regardless of their origins, motives, or species.