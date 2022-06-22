10 fictional wizards and witches, distributed among the faculties of Hogwarts

Netflix recently released the first trailer for “The School of Good and Evil,” an adaptation of a series of books about a magical school for abducted children. And with the release of the newest part of the Fantastic Beasts franchise earlier this year, it became clear that the concept of boarding schools for growing witches and wizards has not yet lost its popularity.

Of course, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter is still a relatively new fictional universe that debuted in the 1990s. Meanwhile, there are other stories about witches and wizards that are thousands of years old. With so many magic-wielding characters, it’s funny to imagine how the infamous Hogwarts Sorting Hat might have sorted them out if they had attended an outstanding Scottish spell academy in their youth.

Sophie and Agatha (School of Good and Evil)

In the world of the School of Good and Evil, every four years two children are abducted from a small village and sent to a magic school, best friends Sophie and Agatha are waiting for their election. They are taken to school, and upon arrival, things don’t go as planned for both of them.

Agatha, although she demonstrates the features of all the faculties of Hogwarts, best matches Gryffindor. She is not just brave, but also brave and courageous throughout the series. While Sophie, her complete opposite, tends to show Slytherin traits. It may not be obvious from the start, but she has always been ambitious and determined in what she wants.

Gandalf (“The Lord of the Rings”)

Gandalf the White, formally Gandalf the Grey, is one of the most famous wizards in literature, his story is told in J.R.R. “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings” by Tolkien, on which successful film franchises were filmed.

Gandalf is a powerful wizard who helps the company of Thorin, the Brotherhood of the Ring and others in their fantastic adventures, while pursuing his endless quest for secret knowledge. If Gandalf had been sent to Hogwarts, it would have been Ravenclaw. Although many of his characteristics match those of other houses — courage, loyalty and cunning — it is his strong desire to seek new wisdom and knowledge that makes him as powerful as he is.

Bonnie Bennett (The Vampire Diaries)

Bonnie, the main witch from the Vampire Diaries series, helps the supernatural community of Mystic Falls several times. She learns to use her powers and by the end of the series becomes one of the most powerful witches in The Vampire Diaries.

Because of her bravery in using dangerous spells just to help her friends, even to the point where she puts her life in danger, Bonnie is a Gryffindor. She constantly helps others in the show and puts herself in the firing line for that. While loyalty is a typical Hufflepuff trait, Bonnie’s tenacity and lionheart’s courage make her a favorite in the House of Godric.

Sabrina Spellman (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina)

From “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” the reimagined television Sabrina Spellman is half witch, half mortal. She goes to an ordinary high school to study ordinary things, and to the Academy of Invisible Arts to study magic, and all the while fighting the evil that threatens her, her family and friends.

Sabrina will be a problem for the Sorting Hat, as she demonstrates the strong traits of all Hogwarts faculties. She is brave against evil forces, cunningly finds ways to live both as a witch and a mortal, and is extremely loyal to her friends. Nevertheless, it is her intelligence that helps her with all these tasks, her wisdom helps her fight, and her ingenuity finds tricky loopholes… like a true Ravenclaw.

Rumplestiltskin (Once upon a Time in a Fairy tale)

In “Once upon a Time in a Fairy Tale”, Rumplestiltskin, also known as “The Dark One”, has many magical abilities. These powers, combined with his ambitions, make Rumplestiltskin a powerful and dangerous villain both in the world of Storybrooke and in the world of fairy tales.

He is constantly developing master plans, and yet he has some advantages. Cunning and ambitious, his whole character is driven by an all-consuming desire to find his son. He will do whatever he needs to get what he wants, and this determination and cunning leads him to Slytherin.

Samantha Stevens (Enchanted)

Samantha is an example of the ideal American housewife of the 1960s. She also turns out to be a witch. Being one of the first witches on television, Samantha in “Bewitched” is known for her nose twitching magic. She solves many family problems throughout the show, relying on her magical powers only as a last resort.

Although she has great intelligence to solve problems and is independent to fix things herself, she shows great kindness and devotion to her family. She shows compassion for everyone and will stand up for what she thinks is right for her loved ones.