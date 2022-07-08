10 Fan Theories about Jon Snow’s Spin-off, According to Reddit

There has been recent news that there is a possible for a Jon Snow spinoff in early production. Understandably, Game of Thrones fans are curious about what this might mean for the iconic character and this fantastical world.

With the way the show ended Jon’s story, there is a lot of potential for different storylines. Some Redditors wonder if they’ll incorporate other characters and plotlines for the original series. Others are wondering if his new story will be something completely unique. Either way, fans are curious about what this show will entail.

The Night King Returns

There are several characters from the original series that fans are hoping will make an appearance in this spinoff. However, the Night King caused enough damage for fans to hope he won’t make a revival so early after attempting to destroy the world. Despite the fear of the Night King, though, some fans are wondering if he’ll come back as an antagonist in Jon’s story.

Some Redditors even wonder if Jon Snow could play a part in the Night King’s return. Reddit user Loose_Voice_215 suggested, “Jon’s slow descent into becoming the new Night King” could be an interesting storyline. While this is unlikely, anything is possible in this fantastical world.

Daenerys Will Be Resurrected

One of Jon Snow’s best decisions was to kill Daenerys before she could cause more damage, but many fans were upset about they ended her storyline. Though the Targaryen line seemingly ended with her, Jon is the last in the bloodline. Even if they don’t choose to resurrect the Mother of Dragons for this series, it would seem like a waste to not address the Aegon Targaryen plotline.

Reddit user Doublehex said, “the only way I will touch this show is if they resurrect Dany and redeem her.” Though it won’t be a deal-breaker for many fans, some are hoping this spinoff is a chance to rewrite some of the bad endings in the original series.

White Walkers Appear

There are a few plotlines the spinoff could focus on if the showrunners decided to include White Walkers in the series. However, some fans still wonder about the White Walker infant the original series showed being turned by the Night King. Though they all died when the Night King was vanquished, there is a chance there could be an explanation why White Walkers could appear without him.

Reddit user dazedOrconfused suggested, “Jon finds an abandoned White Walker baby, Snowgu, and they embark on a series of misadventures beyond the Wall.” This could be an opportunity for the show to explain what happened to that turned infant.

Bran Is Revealed To Be Bad

Since he is the King of the Seven Kingdoms, many fans are expecting Bran Stark to appear in the Jon Snow spinoff. However, there are some fans that were not happy to see him take the throne at the end of the original series and would like some conflict related to his hold on the kingdoms.

Reddit user L_E_F_T said, “Bran was actually possessed by the [Three-Eyed Raven] this entire time. The [Three-Eyed Raven]’s goal was to be king and rule Westeros. This becomes abundantly clear when Bran begins to lose his mind and rule like the Mad King did.” This theory may be a bit of a stretch, but it offers the opportunity for another great war.

Stannis Is Alive

The audience got to witness Brienne of Tarth execute Stannis Baratheon, but there was never a confirmation of his demise with his dead body. Therefore, some wonder if it’s possible he survived his fatal wounds and could reappear in this spinoff series.

Reddit user MeteorFalls297 suggested, “King Stannis is alive and will recruit Jon to take back Westeros from the three eyed raven.” Though a bit far-fetched, Jon tried to stand by Stannis because he was a man of honor like Ned Stark.

He Travels The World

Some fans wonder if Jon will take his rightful place as heir to the Targaryen line and some wonder if he’ll become King of the Wildlings. However, others are hoping that Jon will embark on a journey that is unlike anything in the original, giving him a unique new storyline.

Reddit user loki_odinsotherson said, “Well it would be cool to see more of the other side of the world. Maybe he travels so far away from Westeros that he runs into Arya again.” It would be interesting to see Jon interact with other main characters, like Arya, while also having a completely different storyline.

King Beyond The Wall

Some of Jon’s best friends in the series are wildlings he met beyond the wall. While there aren’t many wildlings left after the Army of the Dead attacked, many of them are loyal to Jon Snow and respected him. Therefore, it’s not unrealistic to wonder if they would choose him as a leader.

Reddit user mo_exe suggested, “Jon becoming the new King beyond the Wall and the wildling miniature version of the game of thrones.” Some wildlings wanting Jon to be a king and others not could lead to an interesting conflict.

The Wildlings Wage War

If Jon was never revived, the wildlings could have been completely massacred by the dead. However, their broken civilization has created the opportunity for some conflict in the spinoff. Now that the major wars are over, some fans wonder if the wildlings will focus on their own strifes.

Reddit user thatVisitingHasher said, “Without the Others the free folk would just split up into different factions again. There are a lot of stories there. That’s before you include magic.” Without the threat of the Night King, the wildlings could wage war on each other for control.

Jon Unites With Val

Val was not a character presented in the TV series, she was a character in George R.R. Martin’s novels. She is the sister-in-law to Mance Rayder. Since she was not presented in the TV series, it is possible the showrunners could decide to include her.

Reddit user STP_Scott, who also enjoyed the novels said, “Personally I’m hoping we see Val the wildling “princess.” No need to create an entirely new love interest when they have great chemistry at least in A Dance with Dragons.” While it isn’t necessary to have a love interest, some fans wonder if Val would make an interesting pair with Jon.

Jon Has A Family

Jon Snow is a fan-favorite character and therefore much of the audience would like to see him get a happy ending. In the original series, he has to journey beyond the wall with wildlings or risk being executed for murdering Daenerys.

Reddit user houseofnim said, “Jon’s been helping the Freefolk rebuild beyond the wall for a few years. He’s met Val, they’re “married” with a couple kids. Still, he goes to the Wall every couple months or so to keep up the pretense that he’s doing Brother of the Watch things.” Some fans think it would be nice to jump ahead in years and give Jon another reason to fight.