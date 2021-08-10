10 facts you should know about ‘NOEASY‘, the new Stray Kids album. Now we can enjoy three new subunits in the group.

After successfully releasing a single last June, Stray Kids again stunned fans by announcing a comeback album. JYP Entertainment, as an agency, presented the new album Stray Kids, titled ‘NOEASY’. This album will be released on August 23rd.

Before the boys’ return, Stray Kids teased their fans, releasing several charming provocative photos to further excite fans.

Here are some fun facts about ‘NOEASY’ from Stray Kids that you probably didn’t know:

Stray Kids, the winning idol group on Mnet’s ‘Kingdom: Legendary War’, is ready to liven up the month of August with the release of the album. The album ‘NOEASY’ is a continuation of Stray Kids’ first album titled ‘Go Live’, which was released in June 2020.

3- Having released teasers and interesting individual photos, this album also involves Hyunjin, who was on hiatus due to the bullying scandal that was rumored last time around.

4- On this second album, the members of Stray Kids were divided into three units, where each unit had to compose songs and design their own MV.

5- It was announced by JYP Entertainment, the first unit whose members Bang Chan and Hyunjin created a song with the title Gangbak, which means obsession. The first unit with the Unveil Track theme was called ‘Bekkawang’

6- Next, the second unit called ‘Summer Prince’, whose members are Lee Kwon, Changbin and Felix, will compose a song titled ‘Survin’. This song shows an exciting summer atmosphere.

7- The last unit, Makarin BBang, consists of Han, Seungmin and IN This unit will perform a big ballad.

8- Currently, Stray Kids’ album ‘NOEASY’ has announced the price and physical release package.

9- Now open for pre-order, this ‘NOEASY’ album will contain a book with lyrics, a limited photo album, posters, photo cards and attractive stickers from all group members.

10- Having managed to impress fans, Stray Kids also just released a single two months ago with the title ‘Mixtape Oh’. This single managed to attract the attention of many people and has been seen millions of times.

Are you ready for the return of the mighty Stray Kids?