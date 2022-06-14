10 Facts about Thunderbolts that only Marvel Comics Fans know

Comic book fans know that the Thunderbolts appeared during a dark period in the Marvel universe, when the Avengers and the Fantastic Four seemed dead. The great turn of all time showed that they were the Masters of Evil, but their story did not end with the Avengers defeating their old enemies. Thunderbolts play a big role in comics, and now in the MCU, thanks to the upcoming movie about Thunderbolts.

Thunderbolts have changed significantly over the past thirty years in Marvel comics, although their basic concept has remained the same. Former villains or determined antiheroes seek redemption as heroes, working together against common threats. This premise probably informs the MCU team as well, as morally ambiguous characters like John Walker and Elena Belova seem to be candidates for the team that the Countess is assembling.

Death of the Avengers

The saga of the Thunderbolts in Marvel comics begins with the apparent death of the Avengers. The Avengers oppose the Onslaught, the powerful alliance of Professor X and Magneto, leaving the world without the most powerful heroes. Thunderbolts appear in their place.

The Thunderbolts first appeared in The Incredible Hulk # 449, and then, starting in 1997, became the main characters in their own monthly title. The first team included several brand new characters, including Citizen X, Songbird, MACH-1, Techno and Atlas.

Masters of Evil revealed

“Thunderbolts #1” ends with perhaps the greatest turning point in modern Marvel comics. The team unmasks the masks and turns out to be the Masters of Evil, a cult group of supervillains and longtime enemies of the Avengers led by Baron Zemo.

Zemo hatches a plan of the Thunderbolts to take advantage of the apparent demise of the Avengers. With the Avengers gone, Zemo tries to exploit society’s need for heroes by masquerading as them and then using their position to realize his selfish ambitions.

Shaking up the system

The Thunderbolts experiment turns out to be very successful at an early stage, and the world highly appreciates the heroism of the new team. This leads to a new member joining the squad, Jolt. Jolt only wanted to be a hero and had nothing to do with the Masters of Evil.

Jolt’s enthusiasm and his sincere desire to be a hero were passed on to other Thunderbolts. Their ambitions changed when they started enjoying life as heroes, creating tension within the group, especially with Baron Zemo. While some members of the Thunderbolts comics already exist in the MCU, such as Zemo and Agent USA, Jolt remains in the comics for now.

Fight against Zemo

The Avengers return from their exile to an alternate dimension, while ripping off the mask of the Thunderbolts. Baron Zemo reveals the true identity of the team to the world, mainly in order to sabotage his colleagues who imagined life as heroes.

The Thunderbolts turn against their former leader, joining the Avengers in a massive battle with Zemo. Zemo loses, but runs away, and the former Thunderbolts are on the run from the authorities and are not sure about their future.

Hawkeye takes over

Hawkeye plays a key role in the best lists of Avengers comics, and he also turns out to be vital to the Thunderbolts. After Zemo’s defeat, Hawkeye takes over the aimless squad and tries to help them continue their path to reform and heroism.

Hawkeye led the team to a working relationship with the Avengers, fighting alongside them against Count Nefaria. He also fell in love with Moonstone, a character whose connection to Kree technology and Carol Danvers probably cemented her appearance in the MCU at some point.

civil war

The next major evolution of the Thunderbolts saga takes place in The Civil War, one of the most important events of Marvel comics. Zemo returns and saves the team from prison by agreeing to hunt down rogue superheroes who refuse to sign the Superhuman Registration Act.

Zemo’s team eventually pursues the supervillains as well and gives them a choice: join the team or go to prison. During this period, several well-known Marvel villains become members, including Doctor Octopus.

The Dark Avengers

Norman Osborn takes on the role of the “Thunderbolts” who came out of the “Civil War”, which leads to a serious development that the MCU can bring to the screen. Several members join Osborne in forming the Dark Avengers, replacing the original team after Osborne’s heroic move during the Secret Invasion.

Osborne succeeds where Zemo never could, effectively replacing the Avengers with villains and deceiving the public. He becomes an Iron Patriot, and Moonstone becomes Miss Marvel, and Bullseye becomes Hawkeye. This storyline potentially informs the Countess’ mysterious actions in the MCU as she gathers a group of characters like John Walker and Elena Belova.

Caretaker Walker

John Walker is probably among the members of the MCU Thunderbolts, given his connection with the Countess.