10 Evidence That WhatsApp Is Dangerous

WhatsApp is one of the most discussed and discussed communication applications regarding security. The vulnerabilities that appear in almost every WhatsApp update also support this. Telegram founder Pavel Durov provides a lot of evidence that WhatsApp is dangerous. We look closely at this evidence.

WhatsApp has been with us since 2009, when smartphones began to enter our lives. During these many years, WhatsApp still comes across with some security vulnerabilities. This situation may cause many users to prefer other services. In addition, many evidence that WhatsApp is dangerous is constantly being presented to us users.

These vulnerabilities and claims that the application is dangerous after Facebook bought WhatsApp really make us think. Is WhatsApp really as dangerous as it says? We take a closer look with the evidence presented by Telegram’s founder Pavel Durov.

Even the phone of Jeff Bezos, the richest person in the world, was hacked via WhatsApp:

In 2019, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ phone was hacked and it was a huge event. This hacking happened thanks to the “back doors” of WhatsApp, which Pavel Durov mentioned. A video sent to Jeff Bezos via WhatsApp caused the entire phone to be seized.

According to Durov’s argument, if the phone of Jeff Bezos, the richest person in the world, could be hacked, almost anyone in the world could be targeted. This includes senior executives and world leaders.

The United Nations banned its employees from using WhatsApp:

This unfortunate hacking incident that happened to Jeff Bezos also alarmed the United Nations. After this incident, the United Nations banned all of its employees from WhatsApp for security reasons.

However, the opinions of the experts may differ slightly here, because every application, no matter how safe, has an obvious point. That’s why experts state that WhatsApp actually takes more intense security measures than other applications, but 100% protection will never be achieved.

Donald Trump’s relatives have been advised to change their phones:

The hacking of Jeff Bezos’ phone made its impact on the White House. A United Nations expert who checked Jeff Bezos’ phone after the hacking said that anyone close to Donald Trump, like his son Jared Kushner, should change their phone.

When we look at the general picture, this is a very logical call. If documents containing malicious software were sent to the phone via WhatsApp before, it will no longer be enough to delete WhatsApp.

Facebook prefers to blame others rather than apologize:

As you know, WhatsApp was bought by Facebook and operates within Facebook. While Facebook was expected to come out after the Jeff Bezos incident and apologize to the necessary people, Facebook; He said that the iOS operating system, not WhatsApp, was hacked and blamed Apple.

According to Telegram founder Pavel Durov, this accusation by Facebook stems entirely from the psychology of guilt. Facebook knows that this incident occurred due to its own security vulnerabilities, but cannot accept it. Again, according to Pavel Durov, this event has nothing to do with iOS.

The end-to-end encryption method alone cannot provide security:

End-to-end encryption, which Facebook has concentrated on and has now become a sort of advertising slogan, was integrated into WhatsApp 4 years ago. Although this technology actually contains very positive innovations for security, end-to-end encryption alone cannot provide security, according to Pavel Durov.

Saying that Facebook uses this end-to-end encryption phrase as if it were a magical tool and providing security on its own, Durov claims that this technology alone does not do anything and that relying so much on end-to-end encryption is the basis of vulnerabilities.

Our WhatsApp conversations and the media we send are very valuable to us. That’s why many of us back up our WhatsApp conversations regularly or whenever we switch devices. Naturally, we back up these conversations to Google Drive or iCloud services.

However, Durov points out that Google Drive and iCloud do not encrypt these WhatsApp backups. In fact, iCloud previously planned to encrypt these backups. But Apple was forced by the FBI to drop this encryption.

WhatsApp does not intentionally address some vulnerabilities:

Another important point that Pavel Durov mentioned is the vulnerabilities found in WhatsApp and other communication applications, and especially “back doors”. According to Durov, WhatsApp is not deliberately eliminating these back doors at the request of authorities and security forces.

A total of 12 malicious vulnerabilities were found in WhatsApp in 2019:

Deliberate backdoors on WhatsApp are disguised as accidental vulnerabilities, Pavel Durov said. Explaining that there were 12 such back doors in 2019, Durov states that 7 of these vulnerabilities are very critical and one of them was used in the hacking of Jeff Bezos. In addition, Pavel Durov says it is unbelievable that Facebook and other experts still argue that WhatsApp is very safe despite the many vulnerabilities.

WhatsApp may be fraudulent with encryption:

Stating that end-to-end encryption is problematic, Pavel Durov also states that it is unknown how much this encryption method is applied to WhatsApp, because WhatsApp’s source codes are hidden. For this reason, an outside expert cannot examine WhatsApp’s encryption methods. According to Durov, who just touched on this point, it is never known whether WhatsApp uses the encryption methods promised or not, as a proper investigation has not been done.

Finally, Pavel Durov warns users not to be fooled by end-to-end encryption:

Saying that communication application giants such as Facebook are trying to get users’ attention in one direction and take care of their own business through the back doors, Durov states that users should not fall into this trap. According to Druov, end-to-end encryption has become the only security criterion that users look for in applications by these communication giants. This allows communication application owners such as WhatsApp to do confidential work without drawing attention.

This evidence, presented by Pavel Durov, becomes even more striking as he was the founder of Telegram himself. Of course, there are those who think that Durov put forward this evidence just because he owned a rival practice. However, much of Durov’s evidence is backed by concrete examples and the unfortunate vulnerabilities experienced. What do you think about WhatsApp? Do you think WhatsApp is as dangerous as Pavel Durov stated?



