10 essential indies on Nintendo Switch to close 2020

We review ten independent cut games available on the Nintendo Switch eShop that make a difference. Nintendo Switch has become a reference platform for the indie format.

And it is no wonder: many of the games garner better sales on this platform than on others, something that is closely linked to the hybrid format of the Nintendo console. Its ability to be enjoyed anywhere and at any time, mixing the desktop game with the laptop, and being able to offer the multiplayer touch with the joy-con without the need for anything else, are a plus. For this reason, the Nintendo Switch eShop has authentic essential jewels that cannot be missing from your collection.

In Meristation we return to the load with a new selection of ten games that cannot be missing on Nintendo Switch. Titles with a more than adjusted price, capable of surprising by their proposal and also by the message that many of them offer. In this selection you will surely find more than one that fits you.

Hades

We will not tire of recommending Hades, one of the best games of the year that is nominated for the Game Awards and that shows the good work of Supergiant. A different roguelike, with a wonderful story, a deep lore with memorable characters and the feeling that we are always improving despite dying frequently. The soundtrack and the artistic section complete a game that cannot be missing from any Nintendo Switch.

Going under

Set in the city of Neo-Cascadia, the Going Under dungeons are filled with enemies, traps, and tricks about startup culture. Aggro Crab’s work satirizes that happy world that would surprise Aldous Huxley himself and in which our dreams are within reach of a freelance quota. If this original approach doesn’t convince you, let the game system and top-notch graphics do it.

The last campfire

Hello Games, known as No Man’s Sky, also set out to create a dark world where Ember, the main character, has to solve a series of puzzles and problems of various kinds. The game system develops in this way, helping wandering souls, getting lost in different routes and interacting with our surroundings. With a very particular visual style, the ingenuity of his proposal leaves no one indifferent.

Wartile

In the indie world there are some genres that are lavish enough, but that is not why there are really surprising proposals from other disciplines: this is the case of Wartile, a strategy game where we are going to control a band of Vikings in the form of figures in a miniature universe. A surprising mix of board game and video game that captivates due to the amount of options we have and the challenges throughout various scenarios, all of them full of contrasts.



