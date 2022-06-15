10 Disney Franchises that Can Be Reimagined as Horror

Recent announcement of an upcoming horror movie Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey was definitely shocking. The revelation that the beloved Winnie-the-Pooh and his cute friend Piglet were reinterpreted as terrifying killers divided the opinions of everyone around, and the release of the film is both expected and feared.

However, if something as useful as Winnie the Pooh can be reinterpreted in the horror genre, it’s possible that some of Disney’s most popular classic films could be carried over to the horror movie path. Since some of the source materials of their most admired films are already dark, and famous Disney characters may be sinister, some other House of Mouse franchises may get a dark and terrifying twist.

Mary Poppins

A hybrid of animation with live actors Mary Poppins is one of the most beloved Disney films to date. According to the books by P.L. Travers, many are familiar with the magical singing nanny Julie Andrews, who comes to change the situation not only to the children she cares for, but also to their parents.

However, with her inexplicable abilities and her strict attitude, it is possible to turn Mary Poppins into a sinister villain from a horror movie who scares children, rather than showing them animated miracles drawn in chalk. (By the way, a nightmarish animated episode can be a great addition to horror.) Moreover, it may be overcoming an evil supernatural babysitter who brings the family closer together instead.

Pinocchio

Disney’s “Pinocchio” has a live-action remake set to be released soon, and there are plenty of expectations to see a reimagined version of the beloved animated classic. Nevertheless, the famous story about the puppet’s desire to become a real boy has great potential for phenomenal horror.

From the whale Monster to the nightmarish sequence of boys turning into donkeys, Pinocchio already has some great starting points that can be turned into a horror movie, and that’s without the gloominess of Carlo Collodi’s original fairy tale. While it’s guaranteed that a Disney remake might not be that scary, there’s also a time-lapse Guillermo del Toro movie worth looking forward to.

It’s so predatory

That’s right, Raven is a sitcom on the Disney channel that aired from 2003 to 2007. It was dedicated to the adventures of a high school student whose secret psychic abilities could sometimes be a little out of place, which led to hilarious mishaps around.

This series could be given the same interpretation as the sitcom “Sabrina the Teenage Witch”, which was rebooted into the horror series “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”. For example, Raven’s miscalculations in her visions could lead to frightening consequences, not comical ones. It would be even more difficult since no one knows about her powers.

The Princess and the Frog

The princess and the frog deviated a bit from the original fairy tale, as the heroine Tiana also became a frog when she kisses Prince Navin to break the spell. It could have deviated even further from history if it had been reinterpreted as a horror movie.

For example, in the spirit of David Cronenberg, especially in his infamous remake of The Fly, the transformation of Tiana and Naveen into frogs could have been slower and more grotesque, which gave them a limited amount of time to reverse the spell cast by the underrated Disney villain Doctor, Facile. In fact, Dr. Fasillier and his “friends on the other side” themselves could scare many.

Pete’s Dragon

Pete’s Dragon is a 1976 musical fantasy that was remade into an animated film in 2016. In the original, Elliot the dragon was portrayed as a charming animated creation, and although Elliot 2016 was more frightening than the original, he still remained a cute character. .

Elliot can be turned into a pretty scary movie monster. Dragons alone can be formidable, but with his ability to become invisible, Elliot’s character can be turned into Pete’s vengeful imaginary friend. As for Pete himself, there are limitless possibilities for the boy, given the role of children in horror films in general.

Movies Toy Story

Toy Story is arguably Pixar’s most successful franchise. This is largely due to the cute characters of films such as Woody, Bo Peep and Buzz Lightyear, whose additional film is one of the most anticipated films of 2022.

Movies like “Baby Games” and “Annabel” prove how scary the concept of animated toys can be, and “Toy Story” movies can easily go down this path. In fact, the first film touched on some pretty terrifying moments where bully Sid plays Frankenstein to create a series of intimidating toys. In the horror reboot, toys can become evil to protect their child (Andy) or to avenge abuse (Sid).

The Little Mermaid

The popular classic musical “The Little Mermaid” also receives Live-action remake. And although it’s a colorful love story, “The Little Mermaid” is ultimately a Faustian fairy tale, only instead of selling her soul to the devil, Ariel sells her voice to Ursula, the sea witch.

A lot can go wrong in Faustian stories, including The Little Mermaid. However, this is better demonstrated in the original fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen than in the Disney film (for example, in the original fairy tale, Ariel’s human legs feel as if she is constantly walking on glass). Taking these factors into account, this musical Disney movie can be reinterpreted as a horror movie.

Lilo and Stitch

Lilo and Stitch is a cautionary tale about family and friendship that eventually spawned sequels and TV series. The basis of intergalactic life and scientific experiments in this universe could serve as the basis for a sci-fi horror.

In the series, Lilo and Stitch’s quest to capture and relocate numerous alien creations can be portrayed in the same light as some of the scarier episodes of Doctor Who or even the Alien movie franchise. And while Stitch would most likely have his scary moments as a powerful alien experiment, it’s hard to imagine him not being friends with Lilo, regardless of genre.

Frozen

One of the biggest success stories of Disney is “Cold Heart”, the story of the royal sisters Anna and Elsa. “Cold Heart” has changed the old Disney formula in different ways and, perhaps, could have changed it even more by rethinking horror.

Elsa’s icy powers are a good starting point for a potential horror story. In the end, they can cause a lot of damage when they are not controlled, both to others and to Elsa herself, and in a horror movie it can be even more. This is even more appropriate since, according to the BBC, Elsa was originally supposed to be the villain in a movie based on Hans Christian Andersen’s evil Snow Queen.

Encanto

Encanto is undoubtedly one of the most popular Disney films to date. However, Mirabelle’s quest to save the magic of her family and their home may also work with a twist of horror.

Firstly, the idea of a reasonable house can easily lead to the trail of a haunted house, especially with the gradual destruction of the house due to the loss of its magic. Secondly, individual forces of Madrigals could be associated with a terrible curse, in particular Bruno, who could be transformed into an independent horror character. There is also no doubt that Abuela Alma could have gone down a dark path.