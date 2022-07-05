10 director’s versions of horror films that need to be released

Studios really need to stop destroying the director’s vision. Unfortunately, directors like Wes Craven fall victim to interference that makes their films less significant products. Since Zack’s “Justice League” ​​​​Snyder demonstrates an example of how the studio version can differ from the director’s, horror fans are asking for similar treatments.

In movies like Nightbreed and Alien 3, the alternate versions are much better. However, there are so many other horror films that have suffered from poor slicing. Fans are begging and demanding that certain horror films get a director’s version, and some films become very notorious because of this.

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

Despite the coveted performance of Jackie Earle Haley as Freddy Krueger, who kills children, and some interesting ideas, the remake of “A Nightmare on Elm Street”, unfortunately, did not match it in quality. In part, this may be due to a lot of reshot, alternative and cut scenes that made the final product far from stellar.

The most famous of them is a completely different final encounter with Freddy Krueger in his human form, which showed a different side of Krueger’s character. Others include other introductions, more scenes in which Freddie takes the form of Chris, and an alternate stinger ending with Quentin instead of Nancy. If a director’s version of this remake had been made, perhaps Jackie Earl Haley’s version of Kruger would have been better received.

Disturbing Behavior (1998)

The disturbing behavior was one of many additions to the young adult horror fad. He had an interesting concept for the school version of Stepford Wives, but unfortunately the original vision of director David Nutter was removed. Due to several negative reviews at test screenings, MGM cut “Disturbing Behavior” to make it a more streamlined horror movie.

Initially, it was planned to have a little more history and character development, as well as why parents allow their children to undergo treatment. Instead, it has remained more ambiguous, and most of the story doesn’t seem to be going anywhere. Even the ending, which can be viewed on YouTube, has been changed.

Hellraiser: Bloodline (1996)

Even before the film was made, Bob Weinstein created problems for this fourth film in the Hellraiser franchise. Almost the entire vision of horror legend Clive Barker and director David Jaeger was destroyed, but the director did his best with what he had, but even that wasn’t enough to please Weinstein and Dimension Films.

Then Hellraiser: Bloodline was tortured by post-production with a lot of cuts, resulting in a disappointing fourth film, which was originally supposed to be a grand finale. Fortunately, this is the time when there is actual confirmation of the existence of the director’s version. Even though it wouldn’t be exactly what was originally written by Barker and Peter Atkins, it would still probably be an improvement.

Fortress (1983)

One of Michael Mann’s first films was a World War II horror film known as The Keep. To give an idea of how much was cut, Michael Mann’s original film was supposed to last three hours, according to DenOfGeek. The duration of Keep in the final product was 96 minutes.

As in the Justice League movie, this means that many important plots have been overlooked, leaving an incoherent mess. The monstrous villain Molasar is a highlight and demonstrates the ambitions of Michael Mann, but these ambitions were, unfortunately, wasted due to an inflated budget and poor test views.

The Book of Shadows: The Blair Witch 2 (2000)

Most people remember the “Blair Witch” of 2016 as the official continuation of the “Blair Witch” project, but this was not the first attempt to continue. Many horror fans will confirm that “The Book of Shadows: The Blair Witch 2” is a rambling mess, and this is due to the studio’s interference in the film.

Director John Berlinger wanted more psychological horror, but according to BloodyDisgusting, it needed to be rewritten and reshot. As a result, The Book of Shadows underwent a major overhaul to try to make it a more traditional horror movie, but it ended up being confusing and confusing. Berlinger’s version deserves to be watched because it sounded like he had an interesting idea.

Invasion (2007)

The invasion suffered from terrible production. The original director of Invasion was Oliver Hirschbiegel, who directed and directed his own version of the film. However, the film will be a mixture of the ideas of several directors.

The director of V means Vendetta, James McTeague, was invited to shoot new scenes written by Wachowski. This led to a hasty editing process, as a result of which the “Invasion” turned into a good attempt to remake the classics, which at best lost a lot of money. It is more than likely that the original version of Hirschbiegel would have cost the studio less money.

Predator (2018)

Fred Dekker has officially stated that the final version of Predator was not the original plan.