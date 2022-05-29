10 different shapes of the Disney Castle logo (Which films it has changed?)

Starting with “The Black Cauldron” and ending with “Chip and Dale: Rescue Rangers,” the Disney Castle logo was imprinted on most viewers and fans from an early age. Since 1923, Disney’s name has been associated with castles, fairy tales and animated singing animals, so they needed a symbol reflecting this idea. But no matter how iconic the image, Cinderella’s castle has undergone several changes over the past couple of decades.

With the development of cinema and visual storytelling, Disney has developed its films and visual styles to fit various themes and motifs. This includes their lock in the opening credits. From simple painting to full-fledged computer rendering, the memorable logo has certainly changed several times since Walt’s time.

Pixar’s View (Toy Story)

Disney’s partnership with Pixar was an alliance made in heaven that took what could have been a strange experiment with computer animation and made it a household name. Toy Story revolutionized the animation film industry and gave the studio something new and exciting.

As a symbol of this glorious union, Pixar gave the iconic logo of the castle computer graphics, which gave it unprecedented depth, weight and content. As the years passed, it could be said that Disney still has pieces of this original 3D rendering in their modern incarnations.

A modern masterpiece (“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest”)

Speaking of modern versions, the castle logo, which is now known to most modern fans, was reinterpreted for the second part of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and is perhaps the most commonly used variation since the 1985 original. He gave the iconic logo more depth and expressiveness. a character worthy of the Disney name.

Although the castle will continue to evolve and change for special occasions, this version of the logo includes not only the castle, but also a fully visualized landscape lying behind it. This was the first time Disney used its own logo created entirely by computer graphics, and it continues to be used in the studio’s later films.

Online (Tron: Legacy)

Around this time, the Disney logo began to change to match whatever story the company was trying to tell. In this case, Cinderella’s castle got a futuristic, cyberpunk-inspired coat of paint to match the Game Grid world in Tron: Legacy. Although the software world and users may miss some members of the royal family, the artist has done a wonderful job of making the castle part of the landscape.

The transition was made in order to give viewers the opportunity to plunge into the neon-lit world, which they soon had to explore in the underrated sequel “Tron”. Simply put, changing the theme and palette of a traditional castle is clearly and unmistakably a Throne.

Welcome back, Walt (Save Mr. Banks)

Although, unfortunately, Walt Disney never saw the castle logo, the version shown in “Saving Mr. Banks” depicts what could have happened if the man behind the mouse’s head had used the iconic images several decades earlier. Seeing how the movie deals with Walt as the main character, it only makes sense that the movie will be announced as a Walt Disney production.

From the font to the presentation, Disney clearly knew its history when creating this version of the initial logo. If not for the castle itself, it could be seen in one of the films made by Walt himself.

King Stephen’s Castle (Maleficent)

Maleficent became a kind of model for several Disney films that followed shortly after. Remakes and reinterpretations of famous fairy tales required, of course, castles. Therefore, whenever someone appeared in the film, Cinderella’s castle turned into the one shown in the production.

The castle of King Stephen shown in the film was certainly different from the one most viewers were probably used to, but it was a great transition into the world of fairy and medieval magic. At the same time, it is probably not as memorable as the original classics.

The World of Tomorrow (Tomorrowland)

Seeing how this underrated sci-fi movie was inspired by Walt Disney’s world of tomorrow, it’s only fair that the towers and spires of Tomorrowland take the place of Cinderella’s castle in the opening. This love letter to the eponymous Disney park and the joys of imagination should have immediately made a great first impression, and this became obvious from the introductory episodes.

While it may lack Astro Orbiter, Space Mountain, and Stitch familiarity, the redesign really reflects the creative spirit of Tomorrowland. However, he can still combine it with the epic sci-fi vibes that the film will introduce soon after.

The Happiest Place on Earth (“The Jungle Book” and “The Lion King”)

Up to this point, Disney fans have seen King Stephen’s castle, but not Sleeping Beauty. Cinderella’s Castle was replaced by a variation of one scene from the original Sleeping Beauty and eventually Disneyland, but it was also given a semi-traditional animation style.

Perhaps this is due to the fact that both films with such a variation tried to recreate nostalgia for the stories they retold. Whatever the reason, a more traditional approach and a cooler color palette with shimmering gold is a style that the studio should definitely use again.

Castle of the Beast (Beauty and the Beast)

And again, viewers can see how Disney changes its castle to one that occupies a prominent place in history. In this case, it is the castle of the Monster, seen shortly before the spoiled prince undergoes a fateful transformation into a monstrous creature that will soon conquer the heart of a beauty named Belle.

At the beginning, the “shining castle” seen in the original animated film is recreated, but at the beginning of the prologue it is decorated with an era-appropriate elegance. From its statues and spires to its wrought-iron gates, it’s really a piece of fairy tale come to life on the big screen.

Tell Me a Story (Christopher Robin)

Sometimes less means more, and Disney has been building his world very skillfully even from the first moments of the film. When the routine fireworks begin in the castle, something begins to change, and soon the towers and spires turn into drawings from a sketchbook in a storybook.

Drawing inspiration from the works of E.H. Shepard, illustrator of books about Winnie the Pooh, the introduction takes the viewer to the pages of one of the great adventures of Pooh, when the illustrations come to life. A simple approach, but one that arouses the viewer’s interest in a matter of seconds.

All at once (Chip and Dale: Rescuers)

The best crossover film since “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” contains dozens of allusions to various Disney media scattered throughout the film. However, it all starts with the fact that the castle turns into not one, but several examples of iconic Disney locations.

Fragments from Agrabah’s Palace, Elsa’s ice fort, Prince Eric’s castle and what looks like Rapunzel’s Tower soon combine to create a symbol of the film’s overlapping characters and cameos. This version of the lock icon is just one of the useful pieces of fan service that viewers expect in this Disney+ original.