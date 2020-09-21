10 curiosities of Nayeon to celebrate her birthday

Today is a special day for ONCE, Nayeon is celebrating her 25th birthday, (26 in Korean age. The JYP star is celebrating a new year of life, in South Korea it is already September 22, so ONCE has shared various messages of love and congratulations for the idol, who is originally from the city of Gangdong-gu and since 2015 has fulfilled her dreams as a singer alongside TWICE, learn about the curiosities behind Nayeon’s life.

Through social networks, ONCE celebrates Nayeon’s birthday with the hashtag #OurRainbowNayeonDay with which they share various messages, photos and favorite videos of the idol to commemorate her day and express her good wishes. The idol has stood out as one of TWICE’s lead singers and dancers.

Her history within the K-pop industry began in 2010 when she attended one of JYP’s auditions, performed a cover of Tifanny Young’s “Be Myself”, spent 5 years as an agency trainee, until she was one of the contestants from the 2015 survival reality show SIXTEEN that resulted in the formation of TWICE.

Nayeon’s career not only involves the K-pop group, she has also had a couple of drama appearances and has composed some songs. To celebrate her birthday with ONCE, the idol shared two new covers on her YouTube channel, one of them was the ballad “Falling” by Harry Styles, a fanbase also symbolically adopted a grizzly bear due to their love for said animals.

IF YOU WANT TO KNOW MORE ABOUT NAYEON, WE LEAVE YOU A LIST WITH 10 CURIOSITIES TO CELEBRATE THE SINGER ON HER BIRTHDAY

One of her hobbies is the cinema, so a weekend full of movies or dramas is ideal for her

Her talent as a dancer is thanks to her ease of learning dance steps, so hermemory in K-pop is amazing.

One of their habits is biting or touching their lip, a sign of nervousness or distraction

Nayeon is a lover of solitude, it is important to take time for yourself, the idol loves her personal space

Among her favorite colors are blue and beige

Her favorite songs are the ballad genre, which is why he celebrated her day with “Falling”, a heartbreaking song about broken hearts.

During her time as a student she excelled in studies, Nayeon was really popular in the classroom thanks to her intelligence

Her phobias are of the sea and fireworks

Her audition for JYP was a peculiar episode in her life, as he attended without her parents’ permission, a prank that allowed him to fulfill her dream

She is one of the idols with a great facility to express different emotions with her face

Nayeon not only shares company with GOT7’s Jinyoung, the idol also has a birthday and celebrates it.



