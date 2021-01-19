10 Cryptocurrencies Set All Time Record in One Day

While the cryptocurrency market mostly focuses on the record that Ethereum (ETH) broke today, 9 other cryptocurrencies have reached the all-time record. According to the data prepared by CryptoDiffer, exactly 10 cryptocurrencies reached the all-time record today. Perhaps this could be the start of the expected altcoin season.

The crypto coins that broke the all-time record on January 19, 2021, and the values ​​they reached can be listed as follows:

Ethereum (ETH): $ 1,438

FTX Token (FTT): $ 11.27

Alpha Finance (ALPHA): $ 0.649

Aave (AAVE): $ 209

Huobi Token (HT): $ 5.91

THORChain (RUNE): $ 2.05

Binance Coin (BNB): $ 47.21

LTO Network (LTO): $ 0.273

TrueFi (TRU): $ 0.356

Injective Protocol (INJ): $ 11.20

The total value of the crypto money market, on the other hand, has risen to $ 1 trillion 67 billion, with the altcoins breaking record one after another. Meanwhile, the leading crypto currency Bitcoin (BTC) seems to be standing still and stuck between $ 35,000 and $ 37,000.

Bitcoin’s market dominance is falling

Bitcoin’s market dominance rate declined to 66.05 as of press hour. The dominance rate of BTC, which has decreased by 1.27% in the last 24 hours, may be another development that points to the altcoin season. Galaxy, the leading cryptocurrency analyst, pointed to the altcoin season in his chart published before the ETH price broke a record. Galaxy thinks it will be “legendary” enough to print books about the altcoin season in 2021.