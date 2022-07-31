10 Couples Who Meet in a reality show So Bad They ruined the season, according to Reddit

The latest season of “Love Island” is on the air, and fans are taking to the internet to express their opinions about the couples, remembering other reality TV couples who single-handedly ruined their season of the show.

Reality TV stars often use their fame to exploit deals and followers through their social media accounts, and because of this, many of these stars will act in any way possible to gain said fame. However, not all fame is created in the same way. These stars were often perceived as villains or simply completely ruined the season for the audience.

Chris and Shanley (You’re the one)

The premise of Are You the One surrounds 10 single women and 10 single men who are trying to match themselves based on a “scientific” matchmaking process. If they can successfully match all 10 pairs, they will split $1,000,000. There were a lot of experiments in the first season in terms of what worked and what didn’t.

One couple, Chris and Shanley, were convinced they were right for each other, although they didn’t prove it, resulting in the rest of the cast feeling they were putting themselves above the rest of the group. The redditor iDiditNoiDidnt said: “The whole house was telling them how it works to win money. They didn’t care. They even said they would lose money and they didn’t care. It wasn’t ignorance. there was apathy.”

Janina and Damian (Love is blind)

In Love is Blind, couples meet and get to know each other through “capsules” and try to establish strong enough connections to feel ready to get engaged without even seeing the other person. While many couples found a groom as soon as they came out of the capsules, the reality of their relationship became a difficult pill to swallow.

One couple, Janina and Damian, were poisoned as soon as they came out of the capsules. Redditor spatty250 said: “Ever since GG told Damian that ‘he was bad in bed’ in front of the whole world (and this will be repeated throughout his life), he acted and did everything possible to hurt her. She actually said it was crazy and the end of their relationship, she just didn’t know it!”

Rob and Amber (Survivor)

Rob and Amber have been members of the Survivor royal family for a long time, especially Rob. Not only that. but they also dominated the “Amazing Race.” They are an extremely competitive couple who excel in such competitions. Unsurprisingly, they were asked to participate in Survivor: All-Stars, but this season their attitude annoyed a lot of people.

Rob has a magnetic effect on the people around him, making them want to be in his orbit. Amber and Rob had a promising romance in All-Stars, but many fans thought it bordered on codependency. Redditor dps888821 said: “Yes, they were annoying, but mostly Rob. I liked Amber in AO, but her affection for Rob in All Stars always annoyed me.”

Art and JJ (Amazing Race)

Although Art and JJ don’t have a romantic relationship, they were a couple in an “Amazing Race” that many fans were happy to lose in the final episode. They were arrogant and constantly attacked the “teachers” as if it was their mission in life. In fact, many fans on Reddit consider Art and JJ to be the most unbearable couple from the series.

The ProgressiveScout redditor said: “Look at Art or JJ on social media. They are even more maniacs than the show might seem. I probably won’t watch again if they get invited again.” Art and JJ participated in the 20th and 31st seasons, so there is a high probability that they will be invited to the All-Star season again.

Luann and Tom (The Real Housewives of New York)

In season 8 of RHONY, Luann met Tom D’Agostino, and after a quick three to four weeks of dating, they were engaged. The entire eighth season was devoted to their toxic relationship and the fact that Tom cheated on Luann the day before the engagement. Despite the betrayal, Luann forgave him and did not want to hear any more rumors about his betrayal, even if they were true.

About why Luann refuses to hear anything negative about Tom and continues to talk about the wedding, Reddit user Scurvytherainbow sharply stated: “Because Luann is a fierce narcissist and a damn needy one. everything is falling apart, she wants sympathy because she is a victim here.”

Lauren and Josh (Love Island)

Appearing in the first season Love Island, Lauren hit the headlines even before the show aired when she met Zayn Malik and took a photo with him that went viral. Redditors suggested that this was why she was invited to the show, because she was not a typical Love Island girl.